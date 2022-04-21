Buildings Unfit for Human Habitation

On this episode of Amicus – in studio edition! – host Dahlia Lithwick is joined by ProfessorLawrence O. Gostin, professor of global health law, at Georgetown University, among many other things. They talk about the federal district court in Florida’s decision to lift the mask mandate for public transportation. While it may seem like a small deal given that the mandate was set to expire in a few weeks anyway, the decision was built on a very labored and tortured interpretation of the word “sanitation.” Professor Gostin explains that this case could have a chilling effect on government agencies. They also discuss why the decision by the Biden administration to appeal involved a lot of political calculous.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO