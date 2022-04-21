ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Buildings Unfit for Human Habitation

seattle.gov
 2 days ago

Our Buildings Unfit for Human Habitation ordinance regulates whether a building has deteriorated so much that it is unfit for a person to live in. We consider a building to be unfit for human habitation when it has deteriorated to the...

www.seattle.gov

Comments / 2

Related
KING 5

'We have a crisis on our hands': Land in Tacoma will be developed into mixed-income housing

TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County Council approved a deal on Tuesday to sell 2.9 acres of land along Pacific Avenue to the city of Tacoma. The land is meant to be used for residential development, but the sale comes with key requirement: at least two-thirds of the units developed will be set aside for those with a household income that doesn’t go above 80% of the area median income.
TACOMA, WA
bloomberglaw.com

Hospitals’ Challenge to Medicare Payment Formula Tossed by Court

Publication of formula wasn’t final action subject to appeal. A challenge by two hospitals over how Medicare calculates reimbursements was properly dismissed by an administrative appeal board, a federal district court ruled. The Medicare agency’s publication of the formula it used wasn’t a final action subject to appeal, the...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Government
Crosscut

WA Supreme Court to hear fraud case concerning Value Village

High above Highway 99 north of Seattle, a massive, brightly lit sign advertises the “Value Village Donation Center.” On this rainy, gray Friday evening in early spring, eager shoppers fill the aisles of the Lynnwood Value Village, flipping through racks of clothes, browsing displays of home décor and feeling their way through entire shelves of soft, plush bunny toys.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smc
Missouri Independent

Missouri Republicans push plan to prohibit local eviction moratoriums

Eviction moratoriums designed to keep people in their homes during the pandemic have drawn the ire of Missouri lawmakers, with Republicans pushing a plan to prohibit them in the future.  State Rep. Chris Brown, R-Kansas City, is sponsoring a measure that would prohibit any county, municipality, or political subdivision from imposing or enforcing a moratorium […] The post Missouri Republicans push plan to prohibit local eviction moratoriums appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Slate

Rewriting Statutes Via Courts

On this episode of Amicus – in studio edition! – host Dahlia Lithwick is joined by ProfessorLawrence O. Gostin, professor of global health law, at Georgetown University, among many other things. They talk about the federal district court in Florida’s decision to lift the mask mandate for public transportation. While it may seem like a small deal given that the mandate was set to expire in a few weeks anyway, the decision was built on a very labored and tortured interpretation of the word “sanitation.” Professor Gostin explains that this case could have a chilling effect on government agencies. They also discuss why the decision by the Biden administration to appeal involved a lot of political calculous.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy