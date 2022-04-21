ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notice to Enter a Rental Unit

 2 days ago

A landlord cannot enter a renter's home without the occupant’s consent. A landlord has a right to enter the renter’s home for necessary or agreed repairs and inspections. The landlord can also enter the...

Kristen Walters

Lawmakers seek bill to protect renters from illegal evictions

Each year, thousands of renters are illegally evicted from their homes because they don't understand their legal rights. Now, the Louisana legislature is considering a new law that would impose greater penalties on unscrupulous landlords who use unethical practices to try to "evict" tenants.

