ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Photo Galleries

seattle.gov
 2 days ago

Examples of 6 projects that have successfully used the Seattle...

www.seattle.gov

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

Top 10 wooden architectural designs that bring this warm material to the limelight

There’s something about wooden architecture that is simply so humble and endearing. Wood has been a material of choice for construction for ages galore. Wood ages beautifully – anything built with wood will retain the character of your house. And it also manages to incorporate an aura of warmth and serenity within the living space. The rustic and homely appeal of a wooden space instantly makes you feel at ease and welcomed. It’s a material of choice that has stood strong through the ages and continues to do so. Whether modern or traditional, wood can be bent and molded to create a living space of your choice and style. From a tiny timber home with a biophilic design to a geometric wooden cabin that is perfect for a socially distant getaway – this collection of architectural designs will leave you mesmerized and completely in awe of the wonderful yet simple material that is wood!
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Daily South

How to Pull Off a Feature Wall, According to the Pros

The extra version of accent walls, feature walls are having a moment in 2022. This is the year to have fun and really make a statement in your home. Something so large-scale may seem intimidating, but y'all know we've always got your back. To help get you inspired, we tapped some of our most beloved southern interior designers for their favorite feature walls.
INTERIOR DESIGN
makeuseof.com

What Is a Fresnel Lens and How Is It Used in Photography?

If you're looking to branch out from the basics of photography equipment, a Fresnel lens may be something to consider adding to your kit. But what is a Fresnel lens, and how is it used in photography?. This article will answer both of the questions listed above, plus more. What...
PHOTOGRAPHY
mansionglobal.com

Art Deco Design for Modern Interiors

Maybe you’re drawn to the graphic detail or you gravitate towards the gilded finishes and rich materiality—the lure of Art Deco is undeniable. With a distinct aesthetic, the design harkens back to the glamor of Old Hollywood and the Roaring ‘20s. Born from a backlash against the Art Nouveau movement, a stylized genre that emulated forms found in nature, Art Deco embraced the newfound industry and technology of the day and showcased vibrant, futuristic and machine-made elements, said Allison Knizek of Allison Knizek Design in Sherman Oaks, California.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
mansionglobal.com

Creating Elegance with Chinoiserie, the Iconic, European Design Style

“Read any design book, blog post, or shelter magazine and you’ll quickly discover chinoiserie is one of the most loved design styles,” said Elle Cole of Elle Cole Interiors in Dallas. “Chinoiserie,” derived from the French word “chinois,” translates to “Chinese,” but this Western interpretation of East Asian...
INTERIOR DESIGN
hypebeast.com

Gentle Fullness Uses Vintage References to Find a Sunnier Future

The team behind U.K.-based label Story mfg. have launched a new project in collaboration with Dan Pacitti and Oshadi Collective titled Gentle Fullness. The new label, which makes its debut with its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, is describes its mission as “exploring fabrics and processes inspired by vintage and old knowledge but reimagined for a sunnier future.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Guardian

Venice Biennale: women outnumber male artists in main halls for first time

There is no shortage of art’s big beasts in Venice, as the world’s most prestigious international art event, the city’s biennale, opens to the public. Georg Baselitz has made works to hang in the 18th-century stucco frames that once held portraits of the Grimani family in their palazzo. Marc Quinn is showing in the National Archaeological Museum. Anselm Kiefer has covered the walls of a colossal room in the Palazzo Ducale with paintings encrusted with shoes, clothing, metal, and even a ladder.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Review#Galleries#The Seattle Green Factor
mansionglobal.com

The Art of Adding Classical Details to a New Home

Wood flooring, custom trim and symmetrical design can transform a cookie-cutter house into a timeless interior. A new house might feature amenities aplenty yet be short on what some home buyers desire most: character. Thankfully, with a little bit of artistry and expertise, a space lacking historical details can be...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Creative Bloq

Illustrator review

While there’s plenty to be excited about with Illustrator’s constant rolling out of new features, and clearly more to come, there are also plenty of reasons to consider other graphic design software if you’re just after the ability to work with standard vectors. Illustrator’s monopoly on graphic design may still be near-total, but other vector programs are steadily gaining on it, so for those with a lower budget or more simple requirements would be best off doing their research before committing. Adobe Illustrator is, however, the standard for a reason – it’s one the best.
SOFTWARE
DIY Photography

Eight photography podcasts you should follow for inspiration and education

Constant education and inspiration are important in photography. The worlds best photographers will share the fact that they’re constantly learning and refining their skills. A great way to get this inspiration is through podcasts that we can listen to in the background when we edit images. There have been a few new podcasts come onto the scene during and after lockdown. Here’s the DIY Photography list of great photography podcasts for you to listen to.
PHOTOGRAPHY
wmagazine.com

Shayne Oliver on His First Solo Art Exhibition, Anonymous Club, and HBA

It didn’t come as a surprise to Shayne Oliver’s many fans that his long-awaited return to New York Fashion Week this past February wasn’t exactly about clothes. In lieu of a traditional runway show, the protean designer staged three days’ worth of multimedia performances at the sprawling cultural center The Shed titled “HEADLESS: THE GLASS CEILING by Anonymous Club.” For Oliver, the spectacle reflected a newfound dedication to artistic vision. No longer in that mix: Hood by Air, the norm-shattering streetwear brand that helped pave the way for expanded definitions of beauty in the fashion industry, beginning with the label’s influential first runway show almost a decade ago.
DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
GeekyGadgets

Deals: Krelio The Ultimate Font Collection, save 50%

We have a great deal for our readers on the Krelio The Ultimate Font Collection in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The Krelio The Ultimate Font Collection is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $29.99, which is a saving of 50% off the normal price. The...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Screen Printing Machines Make DIY Designs Easy

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. With plenty of websites offering relatively cheap custom prints, it’s easy to get custom printed T-shirts, tote bags, and, these days, face masks. But even with all of these options, you might be wondering how difficult it is to make your own graphic T-shirts at home or in your garage. After all, that’s how many a successful streetwear label got their starts. DIYing can be more satisfying while allowing you to customize to...
ELECTRONICS
ARTnews

In Venice, Claire Tabouret’s Figures Transform Through Multiple Selves

Click here to read the full article. Claire Tabouret’s exhibition “I am spacious, singing flesh” at the 2022 Venice Biennale is the artist’s first collateral event in Venice ever. Through a range of figurative paintings made over the last several years, Tabouret explores variations of the self and identity, using various renderings of women and children from a bygone era that Tabouret lifts from archival photos. These subjects are often in group poses, sometimes double-faced, or wading through foggy landscapes. Along with these 25 works, Tabouret’s show—which runs from April 23 to November 27 at the Palazzo Cavanis in Dorsoduro—also includes Italian...
VISUAL ART
yankodesign.com

Furniture design brand Domkapa is back at Maison et Objet 2022 with a stunning new collection

After hosting a metaverse-worthy virtual booth at last year’s Maison et Objet 2021, the furniture design brand is back to immersing real-world humans in its immaculately designed real-world furniture and experiences. The Portugal-based furniture brand prides itself in manufacturing furniture that’s nothing short of a multi-sensorial experience. This experience...
INTERIOR DESIGN
dornob.com

Lisa Perry Reimagines an Artistic Past With Hamptons Scull House Restoration

Designers are often called upon to reimagine and reinterpret popular design trends, creating blueprints for the future from foundations based in history. This is especially true of architecture, as the profession itself often demands the tearing down of the old to make rise for the shiny and new. But conservation is also a virtue — especially when a project has both historical and cultural significance. In these instances, it takes an especially imaginative designer to not only see the possibilities, but reinvigorate the energy of the past while creating a vision for the future.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WWD

Ozma Hosts Women Creatives for Intimate Dinner Celebrating Newest Collection

Click here to read the full article. Ozma, the Los Angeles-based brand, gathered female founders and artists to celebrate its latest collection, Fête. Designed by Heidi Baker, the company produces apparel in small batches, using natural fibers. Baker, who was formerly at Levi Strauss & Co. for more than seven years, launched the business in 2015. Produced in L.A. and Peru, she focuses on sustainably sourced and biodegradable textiles, using raw silk, washed linen and drapey cupro.More from WWDA Look at Gigi Hadid's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Christine Quinn's Style on 'Selling Sunset' Season 5Photos of the Fashion in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Is Bringing Collectible Indian and Arab Designs to Its Gift Shop

Click here to read the full article. Ever since Christie’s blockbuster sale of the Al Thani collection of Mughal jewelry in 2019, Indian-inflected gems have been a hot commodity. That auction, which included exceptional Golconda diamonds and all manner of bejeweled objects from the Indian royal court, became the second highest-grossing sale of a private jewelry collection (bested by Elizabeth Taylor’s estate) and thrust the artistry of Eastern jewelry design into the spotlight. Now, to commemorate 10 years of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s reimagined Islamic galleries, the museum’s store is offering designs from some of India’s leading contemporary jewelers...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

The 2022 Venice Biennale Turns The Patriarchal Art World On Its Head

The Venice Biennale, like the Olympics, involves a lot of preening, posturing and national pride – but with the welcome addition of cicchetti and vaporetti, palazzos and pavilions. And just like the Olympics, some of the performances on this world stage will become legendary, epoch-defining contributions to culture. The 59th Venice Biennale – back after an extended, pandemic-imposed hiatus – does not disappoint, with history-making moments and iconic installations with a progressive approach and themes of freedom, touch, and the power of coming together.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy