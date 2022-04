Almost everyone loves jumping into a nice, hot shower after a long day at work or a stop in at the gym, but if you don't take care of your water heater by flushing it at least once a year, sediment can accumulate in the bottom. When a layer of sediment covers the bottom of the water heater, it can reduce the efficiency of the heater and lead to damages, like a faulty heating element.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 14 DAYS AGO