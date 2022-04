Is remote work more environmentally friendly? How does remote work impact the environment? How eco-friendly is remote working? The jury is still out on whether remote work can lead to a greener future? But remote work can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, energy consumption, use of paper, waste generated, use of plastic, improve air quality, and give time to people for green efforts. Thus, there is a heightened opportunity to create a greener environment with remote work.

ADVOCACY ・ 29 DAYS AGO