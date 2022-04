For better or worse, the Honda Ridgeline has a shallow pickup truck box. On the "better" side, the floor is just 35 inches off the ground, and adults of average size can probably reach over the pickup box sides to retrieve items; on the "worse" side, to carry bulky items taller than about 16 inches may require opening or removing a tonneau cover. But might the Honda Ridgeline in-bed trunk offer sufficient weatherproof storage to negate the need for a tonneau cover in most day-to-day usage? This is just one of the things—such as the dual-action tailgate—we've been evaluating during our Honda Ridgeline RTL-E's extended six-month stay in our Detroit fleet.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO