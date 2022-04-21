2030 Challenge - Applications

Without people, the work within any project will fail. Planning the right amount of people-hours to get the tasks done is imperative to success. Welcome to the first of several forthcoming posts covering the Agile framework of Scrum project management. The specific word, Scrum, is notorious for being considered a software-only project management method. However, I’m of the camp that it’s not- it’s an excellent tool for almost any project. The great thing about it is that it’s rooted in Agile, which itself means to be malleable. By extension, Scrum is also malleable and can be shaped to fit any situation (within reason, that is).

