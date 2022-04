The producers of Rust knew that firearm safety procedures weren’t being followed on set and demonstrated a “plain indifference” to the welfare of cast and crew, according to a New Mexico safety agency. The New Mexico Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau found numerous violations of safety protocols, including the introduction of live ammunition onto the set and a failure to train crew on how to properly handle firearms. It issued the highest level citation and maximum fine allowable by state law of $136,793.More from The Hollywood ReporterAlec and Hilaria Baldwin Expecting Seventh Child: "A Gift During Such Uncertain Times"Directors...

LAW ・ 2 DAYS AGO