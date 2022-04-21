Progress on universal preschool in Multnomah County

From her first days in office, Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty has lived her commitment to elevating the voices and perspectives historically ignored in our policymaking. It’s no surprise that the same interests that have had a monopoly on access to decision-makers are now seeking to unseat her. Hardesty has shown herself to be adept at navigating city bureaucracy. Despite often being in the ideological minority on the City Council, she has delivered huge policy victories for everyday Portlanders.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO