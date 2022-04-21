Progress on universal preschool in Multnomah County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) district will offer half-day preschool five days a week at all 12 DCPS elementary schools starting in August 2022, according to a news release from the organization. According to a recent survey sent out to the community by DCPS, the organization decided to go […]
A study is underway in Seneca County to determine the feasibility of a county-run water and sewer services agency. County Manager Mitch Rowe told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, March 22 that the study is being conducted by MRB Group of Rochester, according to Finger Lakes Times. The study is funded through a $75,000 grant from New York State.
As the city of Portland struggles to adapt a comprehensive response to its homelessness crisis, a federal program is distributing $46 million to programs throughout the state that provide wraparound services to those grappling with housing instability. Of that, $28 million will go to such programs in Multnomah County. The...
From her first days in office, Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty has lived her commitment to elevating the voices and perspectives historically ignored in our policymaking. It’s no surprise that the same interests that have had a monopoly on access to decision-makers are now seeking to unseat her. Hardesty has shown herself to be adept at navigating city bureaucracy. Despite often being in the ideological minority on the City Council, she has delivered huge policy victories for everyday Portlanders.
A forum Thursday night at the Laurelhurst Club in Southeast Portland highlighted—perhaps more starkly than in other settings—the policy divisions between Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and her two challengers, Vadim Mozyrsky and Rene Gonzalez. The Laurelhurst Neighborhood Association hosted the event. That neighborhood association has been particularly vocal...
President Joe Biden is coming to Portland on April 21 to extol the virtues of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill Congress passed last year at his behest. While he’s here, backers of the proposed replacement of the Interstate 5 bridge between Portland and Vancouver are hoping he’ll announce some funding for that project.
For a long time, demographers expected millennials to go their own way through life’s milestones, especially when it came to housing. They expected people born between 1982 and 1996 to continue living in apartments with few belongings beyond a futon (for sleeping) and an iPhone (for everything else). They didn’t expect them to form households—and buy houses.
3D Printed Houses Are The Next Big Thing, Will Tri-Cities Get Them First?. I'm a house junkie. I love container homes, buses, tiny houses and now I'm adding 3D printed homes to the list of housing construction that fascinates me. Would You Live In A 3D Printed House?. 3D printed...
SALEM, Ore. — This school year, psychologists and educators have talked about disruptive students physically acting out in classrooms more frequently, or getting in fights on school property. There doesn’t appear to be one specific cause, but educators who have spoken to KGW agree that the pandemic has made...
Oswego Lake belongs to the people. That’s according to Clackamas County Circuit Judge Ann Lininger, who ruled Tuesday that the body of water in the heart of the city of Lake Oswego is a public resource held by the state. The posh Portland suburb has long prohibited the public from splashing in the placid waters at the three lakeside parks accessible to anyone.
counting ten dollar billsPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Feeling the squeeze from all of the rising costs due to inflation and supply chain issues? Well, here's some good news: did you know that the government has made billions of dollars available for those who reside in the United States whether you own or rent your home?
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's best known and largest city grew 5% between 2016 and 2021, slightly more than the state overall at 4.7%. However, Portland's population declined slightly at the end of that five-year span, falling by 0.9% in 2021 to 658,773, according to certified estimates as of July 1, prepared by Portland State University's Population Research Center.
PORTLAND, Ore. — About eight months after crews contracted by the city of Portland cleared a long-standing homeless camp around Laurelhurst Park, the encampment has all but returned to its former footprint. KGW met Scott on Friday morning as he was cleaning the area outside of his tent at...
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — It's not a sight you see everyday at the Yamhill County fairgrounds — hundreds of alpacas, all of them competing in the Columbia Alpaca Breeder's Association Classic and Alpaca Western Extravaganza Dual Show. Alpaca owners from around the country came to Yamhill County to show...
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Oregon's public trust doctrine applies to Oswego Lake, and the public therefore has a right to access the lake through public parks, Clackamas County Circuit Court Judge Ann Lininger ruled on Tuesday. The ruling is a sharp reversal in a lawsuit that has been working...
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt has endorsed Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in a contested race for Portland City Council that may ultimately double as a referendum on policing in Portland. “Jo Ann gets tough things done, and she does it side by side with the community,” Schmidt said in...
PORTLAND, Ore. — President Biden’s visit to Portland on Thursday lined up with an ongoing climate action protest led by local teens. Sunrise Movement PDX is fighting to stop ODOT’s planned expansion of Interstate 5. With the president's stated focus on infrastructure and the environment, protesters who attend the bi-monthly rallies hope their message resonates with him.
OREGON, USA — Health officials in both Oregon and Washington are tracking a rise in COVID-19 cases, but said Wednesday that there is no cause for alarm yet. In separate news conferences, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and Oregon Health Authority (OHA) spoke about the state of coronavirus in each state.
