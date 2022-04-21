ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Rent Bidding

seattle.gov
 2 days ago

The City of Seattle has enacted a moratorium, through April 30, 2020, on the use...

www.seattle.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why Your Rent Is Going Up

Here are the primary reasons why your rent is going up. The average monthly rent increased by around 14%, outpacing inflation, which rose 7.5% the past year. According to FreddieMac, the number of starter homes is at a five-decade low. The housing crunch, booming demand for rentals, and high inflation...
HOUSE RENT
NBC Los Angeles

FAQ: Behind on Rent? Apply for Rent Relief Before March 31 Deadline

Residents who are behind on rent or utility payments and landlords who are struggling due to COVID-19 related hardships can still apply for rent relief through March 31. Below is a guide with links to resources to help you navigate the process. What is the Rent Relief Program?. The program...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
KGET

Bakersfield rents rank 67th most expensive out of 100 rent markets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield ranked 67th most expensive rental market in the nation last month, according to a recent survey. Rental platform Zumper took into account 100 cities across the U.S., analyzing more than 1 million active rental listings. Zumper says the price of one bedroom rentals in Bakersfield was up nearly 18% compared […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Rental Home
freightwaves.com

DOT unlocks money for clean-truck parking capacity

The Biden administration wants to leverage funds from a new pot of $6.4 billion earmarked for pollution-cutting transportation projects to boost much-needed truck parking capacity across the country. The money will flow to individual states through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Carbon Reduction Program (CRP), administered by the Federal Highway...
TRAFFIC
WDEF

Rent prices continue to increase

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-“Been a very interesting year, to say the least for both housing prices and rent prices,” said Carberry. Chattanooga’s rent cost is lower than the national average but still higher than the state average. “The rate of increase you’re seeing for a two-bedroom apartment, which...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
Cadrene Heslop

No Tax On Grocery Shopping

Yes, you know food prices are increasing and that eating at home is getting more expensive. But how does your state administration plan to help you? Are you living in the counties where officials aim to do more to help residents?
Kristen Walters

Lawmakers seek bill to protect renters from illegal evictions

Each year, thousands of renters are illegally evicted from their homes because they don't understand their legal rights. Now, the Louisana legislature is considering a new law that would impose greater penalties on unscrupulous landlords who use unethical practices to try to "evict" tenants.

Comments / 0

Community Policy