Problems With Your Rental Unit

Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. Applications are currently being accepted for 20 mixed-income units at a new rental on the Lower East Side designed by notable local architects ODA Architecture. Developed by Nexus Building Development Group, the 16-story mid-rise at 171 Chrystie Street features an intricate geometric design and a prime lower Manhattan location. New Yorkers earning 40, 60, and 130 percent of the area median income, or between $24,789 for a single person and $108,680 for a household of five, are eligible to apply for the apartments, which range from $677/month studios to $2,689/month one-bedrooms.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 29 DAYS AGO