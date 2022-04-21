ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsbury to celebrate new book, TV show with Meet the Baxters! event

By Coleman Bomar • Staff Writer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity staple and New York Times bestselling author Karen Kingsbury will host an exclusive Meet the Baxters! live event celebrating the release of her latest book, “The Baxters,” at the Franklin Theatre on Tuesday, April 26, from 6-8 p.m. Kingsbury, a former journalist and crime novelist, is...

