Celebrating something sweet

A group of quilters in southern Manitoba, Canada, have been working tirelessly for weeks to offer a warm welcome to Ukrainian refugees arriving in the country. Dozens of volunteers—most of whom are retired women from Carman and surrounding communities—joined forces to make quilts for Ukrainian families, after organizer Maureen Carr put out a call for action on Facebook last month. "Many hands make light work. I put a call out on Facebook, calling all quilters. And I got the response beyond belief," Carr told CBC. "There'll be about six to twelve women going with the sewing machines on one side."

