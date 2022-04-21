Fire in west Midland County sends dark smoke into sky

Midland fire and rescue battle at blaze at Viking Pools, 10600 W I-20 E, 04/20/2020. Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

Smoke could be seen for miles as a structure along Interstate 20, west of Farm-to-Market Road 1788, caught fire Wednesday evening.

The structure was west of the Main Street Market, where the Steak n’ Shake is located, northwest of the intersection of I-20 and FM 1788.

Law enforcement officials sealed off the area, so it was difficult to pinpoint the exact location. The location is southwest of Midland International Airport and inside Midland County. Officials later said it was the Viking Pools location that caught fire, and there is a neighboring chemicals location they are wanting to keep people away from in case the fire spreads.