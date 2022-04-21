ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

Fire in west Midland County sends dark smoke into sky

By Tim Fischer
Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bXgx2_0fFNcW5w00
Midland fire and rescue battle at blaze at Viking Pools, 10600 W I-20 E, 04/20/2020. Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

Smoke could be seen for miles as a structure along Interstate 20, west of Farm-to-Market Road 1788, caught fire Wednesday evening.

The structure was west of the Main Street Market, where the Steak n’ Shake is located, northwest of the intersection of I-20 and FM 1788.

Law enforcement officials sealed off the area, so it was difficult to pinpoint the exact location. The location is southwest of Midland International Airport and inside Midland County. Officials later said it was the Viking Pools location that caught fire, and there is a neighboring chemicals location they are wanting to keep people away from in case the fire spreads.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Second Easter Day fire burns in the Big Country

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A second fire began burning Easter Sunday in Nolan County, just 42 miles and about two hours apart from the Easter Blues Fire in Taylor County. UPDATE The Texas Wildfire Incident Response System updated the Nina Lucia Fire just before 9:00 Sunday night, as having 15% containment. Original The Nina […]
NOLAN COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Skies Darken In DFW As Smoke Drifts North From Crittenburg Fire

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – If you think the sky in DFW looks darker than usual and catch a whiff of smoke in the air, don’t worry; it’s not just your imagination. National Weather Service officials said on Sunday night that plumes of smoke from the uncontained 10,000 acre Crittenburg Fire located in Coryell County have drifted up to 50 miles north, affecting areas including the metroplex. KWTX reported that the fire is located near the town of Flat and about 10 minutes south of Gatesville. Fort Hood, Coryell County, Bosque County, and Comanche County are currently the main areas of concern. Residents of Flat...
DALLAS, TX
Odessa American

Fire departments pitch in to fight fire

Firefighters spent roughly six hours Wednesday night battling a blaze that completely destroyed a large commercial building at Viking Pools on East Interstate 20 near FM 1788. Dispatchers received multiple calls from passersby reporting the fire around 7:45 p.m. and when firefighters arrived they discovered a 24,000 square foot building used to manufacture fiberglass pools engulfed in flames, said Karisa Danley, a spokeswoman for the City of Midland.
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Midland County, TX
Government
County
Midland County, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Cause of Viking Pools fire undetermined

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The fire that destroyed the Viking Pools building in the 10000 block of Interstate 20 on Wednesday has not been determined by investigators. And a Midland County spokesperson said Thursday morning the cause may never be known.  “At this point, our investigation is over, but the calls will remain open,” said Public Information […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#The Steak N Shake
KXRM

Here’s what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH:150 Structures Destroyed in Out-of-control Ruidoso Wildfire

RUIDOSO, NM – A fire in Ruidoso, New Mexico that started on Tuesday has engulfed over 4,000 acres and is in no way contained. Dubbed the “McBride Fire”, the U.S. Forest Service said crews are working on several fronts and conducting “point protection” and are securing structures in the areas of Homestead, Gavilan Canyon, and Fawn Ridge.
RUIDOSO, NM
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC Big 2 News

DPS identifies victim in deadly motorcycle crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In a recent news release, Texas DPS reported a crash that happened last week on April 15th around 8:29 pm. According to the crash report, the accident left one person dead and 2 people injured. The crash report reveals that a motorcyclist was traveling on W. 16th street (FM 3472) when […]
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

One Killed in Crash with 18-Wheeler

ANDREWS, TX – One person was killed on Wednesday afternoon following a crash with a Semi-truck. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Apr. 20, troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to the intersection of FM 1788 and State Highway 176 for the report of a major crash. When they arrived, the troopers discovered an 18-wheeler and a passenger car that had crashed in the middle of the roadway. AIRMED was called in and one passenger was airlifted to the hospital where they later died of their injuries. The name of the deceased has not been disclosed at this time.  Troopers…
ANDREWS, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Crews responding to brush fire in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that crews are responding to a fire north of Clovis near State Rd 209 and Ned Houk Park. The police department said the park is closed at this time. No other information is available at this time, we will keep this page updated as information comes […]
CLOVIS, NM
ABC4

WATCH: Lake Shore hay fire up in smoke

LAKE SHORE, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Fire Marshal has reported a hay fire in Lake Shore on March 26 at 3:27 p.m. Individuals in the area received minor injuries, while roughly 300 tons of hay and several vehicles were lost during the fire.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
842
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

MRT covers news, entertainment, and business content --with a special emphasis on oil and energy.

 https://www.mrt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy