Laceyville, PA

Waiting for the power to return in Wyoming County

Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 2 days ago
LACEYVILLE, Pa. — Laceyville resident Phil Allen says this is the longest he's ever gone without electricity. Trees fell near his home early Tuesday morning, just before the lights and the heat shut off. The thermostat in his home read 58 degrees. Allen says it was so cold...

Newswatch 16

Trying to stay warm in Susquehanna County

UNION DALE, Pa. — Blankets, cots, and more were loaded into the Thompson Fire Hose Company. It's been transformed into an overnight warming shelter for those still without power. A spring snowstorm dumped inches of snow in this part of Susquehanna County, knocking out power to thousands of homes...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

CDC: Over 5 Twin Tiers Counties now listed as High-Risk

(WETM) – Several counties in Upstate New York are now listed as “Orange Zone”, High-Risk counties for COVID-19, according to the CDC. In the Twin Tiers, there are at least five counties considered High Risk, out of a total of 40 in the country. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s County Map listed Chemung, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBRE

Susquehanna County makes disaster emergency declaration due to snow

RUSH TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Old man winter made a Spring return, hopefully for the last time this year, dumping several inches of snow across the region. Depending on where you live, you saw a little snow or places like Susquehanna County saw significant snowfall, Monday night. Eyewitness News reporter Cody Butler lives there […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Bradford County Provides Update on Power Restoration to Residents

(WENY) - Utility crews made progress throughout the day on April 19th and the morning of April 20th to restore power to Bradford County residents. According to the county's public safety department, the number of customers without power is now at 4,400, down from a high of 9,500. Crews will continue to operate around the clock until power is fully restored.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
News Channel 34

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 bi;;opm PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#Power Outage#Power Lines
WBRE

Governor Wolf’s $2,000 plan could put money in the pockets of Pennsylvanians

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A proposed plan could send thousands of dollars to Pennsylvania residents. Unfortunately, not everybody will receive a state stimulus check like we saw from the federal government. Governor Tom Wolf is looking to spend some cash before it’s sent back to Washington. Harrisburg is sitting on $1.7 billion from the […]
SCRANTON, PA
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before hitting the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Senator candidates must receive […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Record

What was that? Pocono residents debate mysterious 'boom' heard Monday night

Meteors, a tannerite explosion, an earthquake... even aliens have been blamed for a mysterious "boom" heard Monday night in the Poconos. Users on various social media platform, such as Facebook and the Poconos subreddit, debated the source of a lightning and thunder combo strong enough to shake homes, and be felt across the wide expanse of Monroe County's more than 600 square miles. A video submitted by Lora Guinn to the Pocono Record on Tuesday features a view of her backyard in Chestnuthill Township captured by a Ring home security camera. A bright flash of light can be seen at 14 seconds into the video, followed by rumbling thunder. Guinn's house is then seen to visibly shake, and the camera cuts off.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damaged apartment building in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Fire damaged an apartment building Monday morning in Monroe County. Crews were called to the place on Washington Street in East Stroudsburg just before 9 a.m. Firefighters tell us the fire started in a third-floor apartment. However, they're still investigating the cause. Four adults and...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Explosion at Bradford County plant

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Five people were hurt in an explosion at a plant in Bradford County. It happened around 9 a.m. Thursday inside the Global Tungsten & Powders (GTP) in North Towanda Township. According to Bradford County EMA officials, a hydrogen tank exploded inside the plant. A spokesperson...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

