Collinsville, IL

Collinsville woman faces weapons, drug charges

By Scott Cousins
 2 days ago
Police blotter (The Telegraph)

EDWARDSVILLE – A Collinsville woman faces weapons and drug charges after a March 27 incident in Collinsville.

Lorraine P. Ligibel, 39, of the 1700 block of Ramada Boulevard, Collinsville, was charged April 19 with possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, a Class 3 felony; and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, both Class 4 felonies.

The case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department.

According to court documents, on March 27 Ligibel was found to be in possession of a Hi Point .40 caliber handgun with the serial number filed off; and in possession of less than 15 grams each of Alprazolam and Vicodin.

Bail was set at $30,000.

Other felony charges filed April 19 include:

• Lindsey A. Richard, 32, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony. The case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department. According to court documents, on April 17 Richard was found to be in possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine. Bail was set at $15,000.

• Sebastian M. Ledesma, 22, of the 100 block of S. Ninth Street, Wood River was charged with criminal damage to property over $500, a Class 4 felony; and domestic battery a Class A misdemeanor. The case was presented by the Wood River Police Department. According to court documents, on April 14, Ledesma damaged an iPhone 12, causing in excess of $500; and struck the victim, a household or family member, in the face with his hand. Bail was set at $25,000.

