NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Crews from across the state are working together in dangerous wind and lightning conditions to battle a wildfire now known as the Road 702 Wildfire that is raging from Cambridge south to the Kansas border. Firefighter Tiffany Hock of the Holbrook Volunteer Fire Department said crews are working hard to save homes in the fire’s path.

CAMBRIDGE, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO