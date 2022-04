After two years of explosive growth, the housing market is still red-hot. Prices are surging and homes are selling six days faster than they were a year ago. All that points to a perfect seller’s market, but inventory is still incredibly low. Data from the National Association of Realtors shows that there was a 2 month supply of homes for sale in February — significantly lower than the benchmark of 6 months that experts consider a sign of a “healthy” housing market. So what’s going on?

