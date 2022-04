HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Prairie Loft Center announced they’ll be participating in the 9th Give Hastings Day this year. Executive Director Amy Sandeen praised Give Hastings Day, saying “It just really does bring our Prairie Loft people together in support, really from all over the country. We get to reach everyone in a way that we can’t do throughout the year, and really feel like a common purpose and a common goal with great success.”

