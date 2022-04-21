ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

CDC concludes a mask mandate is still needed for travelers, clearing way for court battle

By Jacob Fischler
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D0srs_0fFNaCl400

The Biden administration will fight a court decision for the authority to mandate masks on airplanes, trains and other public transit, following a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation Wednesday night that a mandate was still needed.

The CDC said in a statement that the mandate keeps transportation safer for immunocompromised people and the greater public.

“CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in all indoor public transportation settings,” the agency said. “As we have said before, wearing masks is most beneficial in crowded or poorly ventilated locations, such as the transportation corridor.”

The U.S. Justice Department filed a notice of appeal late Wednesday afternoon challenging the Monday ruling from U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle that struck down the mandate because she found the CDC lacked the legal authority to impose it.

The CDC said Wednesday the mandate had been “well within” its legal authority.

The Justice Department said Tuesday it would appeal the decision only if the CDC determined a mandate was necessary.

Mizelle’s ruling came just days after the CDC extended the mandate until May 3. The agency had said it needed to review public health conditions to determine if the requirement was needed after that.

Then-President Donald Trump appointed Mizelle to a federal judgeship in Florida and the Republican Senate confirmed her 49-41 following the 2020 election.

The American Bar Association rated Mizelle, then 33, “not qualified” because she lacked the 12 years of trial experience the professional organization considered to be a minimum requirement.

Before Wednesday’s CDC announcement, President Joe Biden and the administration had sent mixed signals about masking on transportation. Biden told a reporter who asked if passengers should still mask up that it was “up to them.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that Biden was answering the question “quite literally” because the mandate was not being enforced. The administration still recommended people wear masks while traveling, she said.

The mandate remained in effect Wednesday evening. An appeals court could issue an emergency order to resume the mandate, but the administration had yet to ask for such an order.

Most major airlines have made masking optional since Monday’s ruling. Local transit authorities are making their own decisions .

The post CDC concludes a mask mandate is still needed for travelers, clearing way for court battle appeared first on Virginia Mercury .

Comments / 0

Related
Virginia Mercury

More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why

WASHINGTON — A U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee panel on Thursday examined why thousands of books, predominantly written by marginalized authors, have been banned from public schools, and the impact of those actions on students and teachers. “Most books being targeted for censorship are books that introduce ideas about diversity or our common humanity, […] The post More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Federal judge in Florida throws out national mask mandate for travelers

A federal judge in Florida voided the nationwide mask mandate for airline and public transportation passengers Monday, saying the requirement was beyond the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s authority. The legal analysis of U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed in late 2020, turned on the language in a federal law […] The post Federal judge in Florida throws out national mask mandate for travelers appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
FLORIDA STATE
Virginia Mercury

U.S. lawmakers look for path ahead on billions in restaurant, small business aid

WASHINGTON — Restaurants and other businesses that have survived more than two years of COVID-19 restrictions could see an infusion of federal dollars in the coming months, as long as U.S. lawmakers reach final agreement on a multibillion-dollar package. The U.S. House has approved a bill with $42 billion for restaurants and $13 billion for a hard-hit […] The post U.S. lawmakers look for path ahead on billions in restaurant, small business aid appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
Reason.com

Drop the Useless Mask Mandates and Leave Us Alone

The last couple of years have been a revelation when it comes to public health measures for battling COVID-19 and whatever bugs come next. We've seen that masks offer little protection unless they're the uncomfortable medical variety, states that locked down hardest took nasty economic hits in return for little if any health benefit, and kids isolated by decree from their peers suffer mental health issues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
deseret.com

CDC director clears up confusion over fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently addressed confusion about who needs a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot. The news: Walensky told NBC News that people who received the two COVID-19 vaccine doses, as well as a booster, do not need to get a fourth shot if they’ve been infected by the omicron variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

US probably WON'T suffer another huge COVID surge similar to China's because so many Americans have natural immunity, experts say: Daily cases remain around 30,000 and deaths drop 24% over the past week

Experts say the US is unlikely to experience yet another COVID surge similar to the current infection spike being recorded in China because so many Americans have immunity to the virus, as cases and deaths plummet. Experts from top public health schools in the U.S. told CNN that residents of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Masking#Aircraft#The Justice Department#The Republican Senate
americanmilitarynews.com

Poll: More than half of American voters think Biden compromised by China

A new poll shows that most Americans believe President Joe Biden is compromised by China due to his family’s personal business dealings with the communist nation. According to a nationwide survey conducted April 5-8 by The Trafalgar Group, 52.3 percent of Americans agree that it is “very likely” Biden is “conflicted/compromised when dealing with China due to the Biden family’s personal business dealings in China.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginia Mercury is an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. From the push to remove Confederate statues to big shifts in health care and energy policy, the Old Dominion is changing. The Mercury aims to bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. The news outlet, which also features original and guest commentary on a range of topics, is staffed full-time by five veteran Virginia newspaper journalists. The Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence and are a proud member of the Virginia Press Association.

 https://www.virginiamercury.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy