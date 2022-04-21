ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

9-1-1 services in across Montana impacted by nation wide service outage

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOZEMAN, Mont. - Several dispatch centers in Montana are reporting they are experiencing issues receiving 9-1-1 calls from some carriers. A release from the...

KULR8

Montana Tribal Nations receiving $62,500 each through HEART Fund

HELENA, Mont. - Montana’s eight Tribal Nations will see a distribution of $500,000 through the Healing and Ending Addiction Through Recovery and Treatment (HEART) Fund. A release from the Office of the Governor says the HEART Fund invests $25 million per year to provide for a full continuum of substance use prevention and treatment programs for communities.
KSEN AM 1150

Another DISASTER In Montana

Don't worry about a thing, I'm not blogging about my sports brackets understanding or abilities! The book I'll have up for grabs Saturday morning on Puff Man Sports Trivia is, "Montana Disasters: True Stories of Treasure State Tragedies and Triumphs," by 4th generation Butch Larcombe. Mr. Larcombe grew up over in Malta, worked 30 years as a reporter & editor for Montana newspapers & at Montana Magazine. It's all here, it's all true, everything from earthquakes to plane crashes & train wrecks in between. Check out this rip roaring page turner from Farcountry Press in Helena, at www.farcountrypress.com, & then listen to WIN tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 7:30, on Puff Man Sports Trivia. I found the chapter on the flood of '64, over on the Blackfeet Reservation particularly fascinating...
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Elk Slams Right Into A Moving Car Trying To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
KXRM

Here’s what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Don’t Move Here! The 10 Worst Places to Live in Idaho

As you can imagine, there are a lot of qualities that must be taken into consideration when considering where one should live. Things that make up the livability of a town or city include:. Crime rates. Unemployment rates. Average incomes. Home values. Education ratings. Poverty levels. Number of jobs. Entertainment...
IDAHO STATE
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
94.9 KYSS FM

Grizzly Bears Surprise Western Montana Family With Up-Close Visit

Since the weather doesn't want to get its act in gear to let us know that spring has arrived I guess we'll just have to rely on the fact that bear sightings are becoming more of an occurrence. With the animals finding their way out of hibernation, here are three bear encounter stories that I've seen in just the last week.

