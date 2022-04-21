9-1-1 services in across Montana impacted by nation wide service outage

Don't worry about a thing, I'm not blogging about my sports brackets understanding or abilities! The book I'll have up for grabs Saturday morning on Puff Man Sports Trivia is, "Montana Disasters: True Stories of Treasure State Tragedies and Triumphs," by 4th generation Butch Larcombe. Mr. Larcombe grew up over in Malta, worked 30 years as a reporter & editor for Montana newspapers & at Montana Magazine. It's all here, it's all true, everything from earthquakes to plane crashes & train wrecks in between. Check out this rip roaring page turner from Farcountry Press in Helena, at www.farcountrypress.com, & then listen to WIN tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 7:30, on Puff Man Sports Trivia. I found the chapter on the flood of '64, over on the Blackfeet Reservation particularly fascinating...

