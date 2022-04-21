Watch: Navy week in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s Navy week in New Orleans and free tours of two American and one French naval ships are open to visitors.

The ships are docked along the Mississippi Riverfront for anyone to see.

WGNO’S Hank Allen was live on the USS Farragut. Commander Jen Landry told WGNO that they are stationed at 60 locations around the world.

