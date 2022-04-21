PHOTOS: Wickliffe vs. West Geauga softball, April 20, 2022

A long and soggy week of WPIAL softball will conclude on a bright note with the sun shining on one of the top Class 4A game to this point in the season. No. 1 Beaver visits No. 2 Montour at high noon Saturday with first place in Section 3-4A up for grabs.
The Poland softball team earned their seventh win of the season and Junior Katie McDonald was dominant on the mound, tossing a no-hitter in the 10-0 win over Jefferson. McDonald struck out five batters and earned her seventh win of the season. The Lady Bulldogs move to 4-1 in the Northeast 8 Conference after a rival win.
