ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

A closer look at Kern’s candidates: Rudy Salas

By Maddie Gannon
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IReYu_0fFNQ81T00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This June and November, voters in Kern will face a slate of options at the ballot box. 17 News is sitting down with Kern’s candidates so the county can make informed decisions.

We are turning to one of the most competitive races in the nation — The Central Valley’s 22nd congressional district, which includes parts of Kern, Kings and Tulare counties as well as portions of cities such as Bakersfield, Hanford, Tulare, Arvin, Delano and Porterville.

This is a Latino-majority district that leans Democratic in terms of registration. Voters in this district would have voted for Joe Biden in 2020 by a margin of almost 13%. However, Republicans have seen high turnout in this region previously. Incumbent David Valadao (R-Hanford) won this area as a Republican on the same ticket in which the district voted for Biden by a margin of about 11%.

Three candidates are hoping to unseat Valadao: Republican Chris Mathys, Republican Adam Medeiros and Democrat Rudy Salas.

A closer look at Rudy Salas

Rudy Salas says his interest in holding public office came at an early age, sparked by his boyhood streets in Bakersfield near the Kern County Fairgrounds.

“That part of the city, it’s a little bit rougher, a little bit tougher,” Salas said. “You grew up asking things like why aren’t my streets fixed. Why every time the police come to my neighborhood they are looking for somebody, why aren’t they doing outreach programs or afterschool programs.”

The 45-year-old says those same questions have driven him ever since, in political career that has now spanned well over a decade.

After graduating from UCLA with degrees in history and political science, Salas worked as a counselor at Cal State Bakersfield and district director for state senator Dean Florez.

In 2010 he became the first Latino elected to Bakersfield’s City Council.

Two years later, he left the Council before his term was up to head to Sacramento to represent Bakersfield in the 32nd Assembly district.

“Being in the Assembly for 10 years has definitely taught me a lot about how to get things done, how to get people on board with your issues,” he said.

Salas says he is particularly proud of the work he has done for Valley Fever research as well as the funds he has brought in to build an emergency response center in Kings county and invest in California State University Bakersfield and Bakersfield Colleges’ nursing programs.

But over his time in the state Legislature, the Democratic Assemblyman has been known to stray from his party on occasion.

I’m always going to do what I feel is right for Central Valley families, whether that a Democratic idea, a Republican idea, an independent idea,” Salas said.

Salas points to 2017, when he was the only Democrat to vote against increasing the state’s gasoline tax.

“That was the right vote for our Central Valley families. That was the right vote for people on a fixed income. That was the right vote for people that have to travel for everything,” he said.

Although recently, Salas missed two votes on a Republican led effort to suspend the gas tax amid soaring prices at the pump, saying he had a family funeral.

Now, as the only blue candidate in one of the most competitive congressional races in the nation, Democrats across the country are throwing their support behind Salas, hoping they can flip the seat from red to blue.

Salas is determined to make that happen and believes party affiliation isn’t the only thing that separates him from the other candidates.

“I’ve proven over the last decade that I’ve been able to deliver for Central Valley families. Whether that’s direct funding in million of dollars to expand nursing programs, bring new buildings, public safety, clean drinking water,” Salas said. “There is a big difference between me and my opponents: I’ve been able to deliver on these things.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Inmate death investigated as a homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials at Kern Valley State Prison announced they are investigating the March 30 death of Juan E. Mendoza, 26, as a homicide. Staff were conducting a security check, when, at approximately 4:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Juan E. Mendoza was found unresponsive in the cell he shared with Jorge L. Mendoza, 26. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD finds 3 stolen vehicles, 43 catalytic converters at alleged chop shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol’s Kern County Auto Theft Task Force arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of operating a chop shop, a place where stolen vehicles are dismantled so they can be sold for parts. BPD and CHP arrested Francisco Valencia, 27, at a business called Moraless […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man convicted of murder in Oildale Fastrip shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of a murder charge in the shooting death of a man outside a Fastrip in Oildale. The jury on Tuesday acquitted John Gil Sanchez of first-degree murder and instead found him guilty of second-degree murder, which carries a penalty of 15 years to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Elections
Bakersfield, CA
Government
Kern County, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
City
Sacramento, CA
County
Kern County, CA
City
Hanford, CA
City
Porterville, CA
City
Tulare, CA
Kern County, CA
Government
City
Delano, CA
City
Arvin, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
KGET

2017 Tulare County homicide suspect arrested in Mexico

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man wanted in connection to a 2017 murder has been arrested in Mexico. Rafael Gama, 29, was taken into custody Wednesday in Tijuana, Mexico with help from Homeland Security agents and the U.S. Marshals Office. Gama was wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Jesus Perales-Montalva, who was shot to […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Suspect identified in fatal shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have identified a suspect in last month’s deadly shooting at California Avenue and P Street. Kira Burton II, 25, is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said. He’s described as Black, 25, black hair in long braids, brown eyes, 5 feet 9 inches, 145 pounds and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Police Dept. releases body camera video of two shootings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Dept. releases body camera video of two officer-involved shootings. Both happened last month, while one of them was deadly. We would like to warn you, some of the footage included is graphic. Bakersfield Police were called to Pensinger Road near Buena Vista Road in Southwest Bakersfield on Feb. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Valadao
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Rudy Salas
KGET

BPD searches for ongoing catalytic converter theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for suspects in ongoing catalytic converter thefts and vehicle burglaries happening in Downtown Bakersfield. There are two suspects. One is described as a Hispanic man, age 20 to 30, 5’10’ to 6’0″, with a heavy build and mustache. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

These are the deadliest areas in Kern County, according to homicide data

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom has previously called Kern County, “the murder capital of California.” Data from 17 News’ Homicide Tracker showed there were 136 confirmed homicides in only 21 ZIP codes in 2021. The most homicides in a single zip code for the year was 36–more than double the second most. Those […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

2 wanted for shoplifting at Gosford Road Walmart: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two woman are wanted for shoplifting at the Walmart on Gosford Road, police said. Surveillance images have been released of the women, described as Black and wearing prescription glasses, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets life without parole for 2019 gang murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield gang member was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2019 shooting that killed one man and injured another. Israel Chuca, 22, was found guilty in February of murder and attempted murder. He was on probation at the time of the shooting that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Democrats#Kings#Latino#Democratic#Republicans
KGET

KCSO: 2,841 marijuana plants and 800 pounds of processed marijuana seized

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the Kern County-High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force seized over 2,800 marijuana plants and about 800 pounds of processed marijuana while serving a search warrant Wednesday. The warrant was served at a residence in the 16500 block of Stephanie Street just west of Heath […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Dollar World robber dragged employee as he drove away

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who robbed the Dollar World store on Chester Avenue got in a car and dragged an employee who tried to stop him, police said. Surveillance images of the man were released Wednesday and police asked for help identifying him. The man entered the store March 10, grabbed a few […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in Oak Street stabbing identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the Bakersfield resident killed in a shooting on Oak Street last week. Thomas Taylor Pitt, 32, was stabbed outside the Travelodge in central Bakersfield last Wednesday afternoon, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police responded to reports of a stabbing just before 4:30 p.m. When […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KGET

Woman struck, killed on South H Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The Bakersfield Police and Fire Department responded to an accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian on South H Street near Isil Avenue just before 8 P.M. A woman was transported to a local […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Convicted rapist gets 75 years to life

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 22-year-old man who beat his girlfriend and raped her in front of their baby was sentenced Thursday to 75 years to life in prison, according to prosecutors. Arthur Ponce was found guilty last month of kidnapping, rape, child cruelty and other offenses. On July 28, 2020, the girlfriend called 911 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man arrested for Sunday morning shooting in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on Sunday morning in connection with an Oildale shooting.  KCSO got a call at approximately 7:42 a.m. reporting multiple people in possession of a firearm. When deputies arrived at the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue in Oildale, they found one suspect in possession […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 arrested after threatening to kill neighbor, officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday night, officers with the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a caller threatening to kill his neighbor and any responding officers. Officials said the caller, Joshua Bloomfield, could be heard firing a gun during the call. Officers got to the 600 block of Jefferson Street around 8:55 p.m. and said they […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy