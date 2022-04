ATHENS, Ala. — Election Day is coming! Alabama's primary elections are on May 24, and the Limestone County Branch of the NAACP want to get you registered to vote. On Saturday, April 23, they'll host a Drive-Thru Voter-Registration and Education event in Athens. Volunteers will be there to help with registering to vote, updating voter information, absentee voting assistance, voter restoration for ex-felons, FREE Photo ID preparation or help with general questions about voting in Alabama.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO