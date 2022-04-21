ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George County, VA

Lanes reopen after fire at Benjamin Harris Bridge forces closures

By Owen Fitzgerald, Kassidy Hammond
 2 days ago

UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened and the scene is clear, according to VDOT.

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All lanes were closed on Jordan Point Road (Route 156)/Roxbury Road (Route 106) Wednesday night, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation, due to a fire. The circumstances surrounding the fire, though, are conflicting.

One of the bridge’s wooden pillars caught on fire Wednesday night, according to Prince George police, who were called to the scene just before 9 p.m.

Police said a boat was being used to help extinguish the blaze, which was in a particularly difficult place to reach. Hopewell Fire and EMS was called in to assist.

Lt. Cheyenne Casale with Hopewell Police said, “The fire is something under the bridge but not affecting the bridge itself… I think they said it was a nylon tarp or something.. don’t know what caused it.”

When 8News reached back out to Prince George for confirmation of the circumstances surrounding the bridge fire, police said their original report stated a wooden pillar was on fire, but that “it would make sense” if a tarp or something of that nature was on fire, and wrapped around the bridge in some way. Police added they were unable to confirm what was actually on fire.

VDOT said in a release that all northbound and southbound lanes were closed due to the fire.

Benjamin Harrison Memorial Bridge Detour (Photo Courtesy of VDOT)

For an alternate route, VDOT suggested drivers take “Jordan Point Road (Route 106/156) south to Route 10 west. Take Interstate 295 north to Route 5 (Exit 22A) back to Jordan Point Road (Route 106/156).”

Drivers were warned to expect delays in the area. It is not yet known how the pillar caught on fire.

