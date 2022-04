PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Food banks in Rhode Island are seeing a spike in families seeking help as prices rise at the grocery store. “When you go to the grocery store, it started off when prices of certain things were higher. Now, it’s across the board,” Kate MacDonald with the RI Community Food Bank said. “For some of the lower income families we serve, it means that they have to just buy less and then when you add on top of that the price of gas, rent increases, the price of utilities, it all just becomes too much and families need help.”

BUSINESS ・ 29 DAYS AGO