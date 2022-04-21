ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Council member to update language in municipal code to further protect LGBTQ+ residents

By WKRC
WKRC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati City Council Member Reggie Harris plans on updating language in the municipal code...

local12.com

TiffinOhio.net

Legalizing bigotry with ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill will chase businesses away from Ohio

Question: How could you blow a $20 billion investment in Ohio? Answer: Chase away business with legislation to legitimize bigotry. A cynical attempt by Ohio House Republicans to further stigmatize and marginalize LGBTQ people in Ohio with a Florida-style “Don’t Say Gay” bill could give Intel pause about breaking ground on the state’s largest private sector investment ever. Understandable. The mammoth chipmaker is a major champion of LGBTQ rights.
OHIO STATE
Fox News

Tennessee bill will allow teachers to use students' biological pronouns, not gender identity

A new bill would make it so that teachers do not have to go along with a student’s preferred pronoun if it does not match their biological sex. The bill, known as SB 2777, applies to all employees of public schools and local education agencies, and says that they would not be "civilly liable for using a pronoun that is consistent with the biological sex of the student to whom the teacher or employee is referring, even if the pronoun is not the student's preferred pronoun."
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
The Independent

Alabama legislators pass nation’s first bill making gender-affirming care for trans youth a felony

Alabama’s state legislators gave final approval to a bill that could imprison doctors for up to to a decade for prescribing medical treatments to transgender youth.The bill criminalising gender-affirming care for transgender people younger than 19 years old is the first in the US to make healthcare for young transgender patients punishable by up to 10 years in prison.Senate Bill 184 prohibits doctors from prescribing puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries for transgender youth, though Alabama health care providers have repeatedly told legislators that such surgeries were not performed on minors in the state.The legislation – which passed the...
POLITICS
buzzfeednews.com

Students Across The Country Are Going Silent To Protest Against Anti-LGBTQ Laws

The 17-year-old nonbinary student attends a high school in Montgomery, Alabama, where the Republican governor this month signed a law that makes it a felony for parents and doctors to provide transgender youth with gender-affirming care, like puberty blockers. Another new Alabama law prohibits trans kids from using the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity and bans any conversation about sexual orientation or gender identity in elementary schools.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
CBS News

University to pay professor $400,000 after disciplining him for refusing to use correct pronouns when addressing transgender student

A Shawnee State University professor who was disciplined for using the wrong pronouns when addressing a transgender student is being awarded $400,000 after a lawsuit against the university. Nick Meriwether, a philosophy professor at the Ohio school, declined to use she/her pronouns to refer to a transgender woman, according to...
COLLEGES
WLWT 5

Two Greater Cincinnati nurses charged with patient neglect at nursing home

AMELIA, Ohio — Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Clermont County sheriff's deputies showed up at Christina Drake's home in Amelia and placed the 39-year-old nursing home worker under arrest. The arrest came after a state investigator said Drake and 43-year-old Jennie Elliott of Peebles failed to treat a resident of...
AMELIA, OH
WLWT 5

Claims of nursing home neglect highlight new 'camera in rooms' law in Ohio

AMELIA, Ohio — "He played Santa Claus for many years for kids," Tommy Holcomb said. "I knew him as dad and Santa dad." Holcomb's happy memories of his late father, a Vietnam veteran, are tainted by what he considers inadequate care at Sunrise Manor nursing home in Amelia and a separate facility in Hamilton County.
AMELIA, OH
TIME

Why It's a Mistake to Call Those Anti-LGBTQ Laws 'Don't Say Gay'

At least 16 states, including Florida, Ohio , Missouri , Tennessee , Louisiana , and Alabama, have introduced or passed “parental rights” legislation that bars discussion of LGBTQ subjects in schools. Specifically, educators are not allowed to instruct students about sexuality and gender identity, ostensibly in sex-education contexts but with legislation so broadly worded that it implies educators shouldn’t discuss these issues at all. Collectively, these laws have come to be known as “Don’t Say Gay” bills , and as they gain momentum, they’re attracting national attention. They should. These bills will cause material harm to LGBTQ youth across the country, and they create a chilling effect in educational environments, especially since some also include “divisive concepts” like race in their instructional proscriptions.
FLORIDA, OH

