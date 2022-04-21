ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Jordan Nwora (back) available for Bucks' Wednesday contest against Bulls

By Matthew Lo
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee Bucks small forward Jordan Nwora (back) is active for Wednesday's Game 2 contest...

www.numberfire.com

fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
hotnewhiphop.com

Donovan Mitchell Blasted By NBA Twitter After Rudy Gobert Diss

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz were favored to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs, mainly because Luka Doncic is currently injured. Of course, with Doncic, the Mavs would be the favorites to take this matchup home, especially since the Jazz are known to be chokers once they hit the playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

DeMar DeRozan joins Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose after fulfilling guarantee in Bulls’ Game 2 win

Forget Saul Goodman and the last season of Better Caul Saul, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan made an even better guarantee and fulfilled it—and more. After an abysmal performance in their Game 1 loss, DeRozan assured reporters that he will bounce back in Game 2. That’s exactly what he did, leading the Bulls with a 41-point barrage over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday to even up their first round matchup in the NBA Playoffs.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Lets Be Real, Bucks in 5

The Milwaukee Bucks opening playoff series got a lot more complicated with the News Of Khris Middleton missing the opening round. It’s being reported that he will be “re-evaluated” in two weeks. Well, in the meantime, the Bucks need to take care of business and beat the Chicago Bulls. Here’s exactly why they will do just that.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Bulls can upset Bucks in first round after Game 2 win, Khris Middleton injury

The Chicago Bulls left the Fiserv Forum with a 114-110 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of their NBA Playoff first-round series. While the Bucks can surely bounce back from a close loss such as that one, it may be far more difficult for the team to recover from another blow they sustained on Wednesday night. All-Star forward Khris Middleton slipped on the court and suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee. The severity of the injury will be determined on Thursday, though it’s very possible that the Bucks will be without Middleton for the remainder of the series against the Bulls, which could be a huge break for Chicago. In fact, the Bulls can upset the Bucks in their first round series for several reasons. Here’s why.
Chicago Tribune

Nikola Vučević taking a bigger scoring role gives the Chicago Bulls a boost in playoff series with Milwaukee Bucks

It’s rare for center Nikola Vučević to take the most shots on the Chicago Bulls. Although he was used to being the primary scorer during his decade with the Orlando Magic, Vučević stepped into a more complementary role in the Bulls offense after arriving in a March 2021 trade. His scoring average of 17.6 points in his first full season in Chicago was nearly seven points lower than in his last ...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Charania: 'There is fear' Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (thumb) suffered a torn ligament, expects to play on Saturday

According to Shams Charania, "There is fear" Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has a torn ligament in his right thumb. Despite his potential injury, Embiid has"vowed to continue playing through the injury" and "will rely on his pain tolerance and 76ers‘ medical staff." Although Philadelphia's star center will not be listed on their injury report, we'll see if the thumb impacts Embiid's performance against a Toronto unit allowing 42.7 points in the paint this postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks visit Chicago with 2-1 series lead

LINE: Bulls -4; over/under is 218.5. EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Bucks lead series 2-1 BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Bucks won the last matchup 111-81 on April 23 led by 22 points from Grayson Allen, while Nikola Vucevic scored 19 points for the Bulls.
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Allen's big game helps Bucks rout Bulls, take series lead

CHICAGO (AP) — Reeling coming off a loss and with one of their best players sidelined, the Milwaukee Bucks delivered just the sort of performance they needed. The defending NBA champions raced out to a big lead, making quick work of the Chicago Bulls. Grayson Allen made five 3-pointers...
CHICAGO, IL

