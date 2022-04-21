JSU athletics: Adams, Libs win Gamecocks' coveted Eagle Owl Awards

Darian Adams, left, and Lexie Libs were Jacksonville State's Eagle Owl Award winners for 2022.

JACKSONVILLE — For the first time in three years, Athletics Director Greg Seitz presented Eagle Owl Awards in person at Jacksonville State's Athletics Senior Banquet, honoring volleyball setter Lexie Libs, basketball guard Darian Adams, softball slugger Alexus Jimmerson and golf ace Jesus Montenegro at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Wednesday night.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, JSU was unable to hold its annual banquet to honor graduating seniors in 2020 or 2021. This year's banquet honored both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 senior classes, along with the 2021-22 senior athletes. JSU's coveted Eagle Owl Award was presented virtually in the summer of 2020 to football standout Josh Brady and basketball star Chloe Long. On Wednesday, Seitz presented for the first time the recipients for 2020-21 in softball's Alexus Jimmerson and golf's Jesus Montenegro. The winners of this year's male and female Eagle Owl Awards were Adams and Libs.

The Eagle Owl Award, which was established in 1994, is given each year to a male and a female senior athlete, who possess several outstanding qualities. To be nominated, the student athlete must be a starter or important reserve during his/her senior season and carry a 2.5 cumulative GPA or higher. The student-athlete must excel in his or her sport, be a positive role model for others and exemplify the well-rounded student-athlete.

Adams spent two record-setting seasons with the Gamecocks after transferring from Troy University in 2020. Coming into a program that finished 13-19 the season before his arrival, the Montgomery native, became an instant spark for Jax State as a prolific scorer and helped navigate JSU to an 18-9 mark his first year during a Covid-shortened season. The Gamecocks only improved this past season, registering a 21-11 overall record and winning JSU's first Division I regular-season conference championship in men's basketball with a 13-3 slate in the ASUN Conference.

Along with leading JSU in scoring, Adams led the Gamecocks in free throw percentage (83 percent) and steals (46), finished second on the team with 119 assists and third in rebounding with 160 rebounds as Jax State earned its second all-time appearance into the NCAA tournament.

As a sports management graduate student, Adams carries a 3.66 graduate grade point average. His career on the court includes first-team all-conference selections in multiple leagues as a first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection in 2021 and first-team All-ASUN in 2022 to go along with back-to-back NABC (National Basketball Coaches Association) All-District honors.

His 15.4 point scoring average ranks as the third best during JSU's Division I era. He also owns the third-most points in a single season for the Division I era with his 477 points this past year. Overall, Adams finished with 901 career points for the Red and White in just two seasons, sitting just 27 shy of the school's Top 10 list. His high scoring was efficient as a career 41.5 percent field goal shooter, and 37.5 percent shooter from the outside. His 132 made three-pointers are good for eighth place on JSU's Division I career list. In his final game, he became just the 11th Gamecock since 1995 to dish 200 career assists.

Adams is only the second men's basketball player to receive the Eagle Owl Award, after Jason Burnell won it in 2019.

Lexie Libs transferred to JSU in 2018 and played four seasons for the Gamecocks, finishing as one of the greatest players in program history. Graduating with a degree in Exercise Science and Wellness in May 2021, the Floyds Knobs, Ind., native, returned to JSU for her final year of eligibility in the fall of 2021 and maintained a 4.0 grade point average throughout the entirety of her career.

Her impact was quickly felt as the sophomore transfer started in all 32 matches and played in 123 sets in her first year at JSU. She finished with a team-high 1,290 assists and was named first-team All-OVC.

In 2019, Libs remained at the helm of JSU's offense and registered a team-high 1,178 assists while leading the Gamecocks to an OVC regular-season championship. She was once against selected to the All-OVC First Team while also being named OVC Setter of the Year. Following a delayed start to the 2020 season, Libs led JSU to back-to-back OVC regular-season titles in the spring of 2021. In a COVID-shortened year she totaled 673 assists and 11.6 assists per set which ranked top-five in NCAA Division I. For the third straight year Libs was named to the All-OVC first team and was named the OVC Setter of the Year for the second straight season.

Libs capped off her career at JSU with her third Setter of the Year award in 2021 as the Gamecocks moved from the OVC to the ASUN Conference. She was also named an All-ASUN second-team selection and helped lead JSU to a West Division championship. In addition, Libs was named to the ASUN All-Academic Team after maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

In her final season at JSU, Libs recorded 1,172 assists and became just the fourth Gamecock in program history to record at least 4,000 assists. She finished her career with 4,313 assists at JSU which is the third most all-time. Overall, Libs started in 112 matches for the Gamecocks and helped the squad to 79 wins, two OVC Regular Season Championships, and one ASUN West Division title. Lib's leaves JSU as the only player in program history to record at least 4,000 assists, 900 digs, and 200 kills.

She is the seventh volleyball player to win the Eagle Owl Award and the first since Mackenzie Rombach in 2019.