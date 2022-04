"My military suitcase is filled with sadness because I have to move every three years.…Every time I move, I have to leave more and more friends and leave my family." Those are the words of fourth-grader Kylee, the daughter of a marine whose family is stationed in Kadena, Japan. Her poem is part of a collection of the artwork and writings of military-connected kids that we are displaying in the White House this month, and though she articulated one of the hardest parts of her experience, she wrote about the good parts, too: "My military suitcase is also filled with happiness because I get to meet new friends….My favorite part about moving is seeing all the beautiful sites."

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO