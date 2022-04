Military families face many of the same challenges as civilian families. While several active duty service people and their families live on military bases, 70 percent of military-connected families live in civilian neighborhoods. My family is one of them—my partner is a U.S. Army Staff Sargent and we are currently stationed at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, FL, and live in a nearby neighborhood. Military families are navigating this crazy housing market like everyone else and searching for the best schools for our kids. We're chauffeuring our little ones to Scouts, cheerleading practice, and band. We're rushing to the pediatrician for a broken leg. We're cleaning up after a dog that ate an entire birthday cake and a toddler covered in yogurt. Yes, all of that…

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO