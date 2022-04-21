ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Lyles strikes out 6 in 5 scoreless innings, Orioles beat A’s

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Lyles struck out six and walked one over five scoreless innings for his...

