CCSO: Auto theft, burglary suspect tied to additional crimes

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A suspect who the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) believes is behind multiple crimes was arrested Friday and served with new charges on Wednesday.

The CCSO has been investigating a string of auto thefts and burglaries in the Hunter, Keenburg and Milligan communities and on Thursday identified Rodney Keith Kelly III as a suspect, according to a release from the office.

Kelly has been charged with two counts of auto theft, nine counts of auto burglary, nine counts of theft of property, two counts of attempted auto burglary, one count of possession of stolen property and one count of criminal trespassing and littering.

According to the release Kelly was found by investigators while he was in possession of evidence that linked him to numerous other burglaries and thefts that were committed in at least five other jurisdictions. Charges are pending in those five areas.

Kelly is currently being held in the Carter County Detention Center on a $112,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 29.

