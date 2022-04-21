Virtual- Great Decisions: Discuss the US and the Space Era

Nasa could soon be catapulting payloads into space through an innovative launch system that hopes to dramatically improve space accessibility.The US space agency partnered with California-based startup SpinLaunch to develop a ‘Suborbital Accelerator Launch System’, with the hope of performing the first orbital test flight in 2025.The launcher works by rotating a carbon fibre arm at speeds of up to 8,000 kilometres per hour (5,000 mph) within a 91-metre diameter steel vacuum chamber.The hypersonic speed propels a launch vehicle containing a satellite into the sky, allowing it to reach orbit much quicker than conventional rockets.Once above the stratosphere, the payload...
