Villanova basketball coach Jay Wright has resigned after 21 seasons, two national championships.

Villanova men’s basketball coach Jay Wright on Wednesday night announced his retirement after 21 years of leading the Wildcats’ program. This means Kansas coach Bill Self now is the only active Division I men’s hoops coach who has led his teams to multiple NCAA Tournament titles. Wright, 60, retires with two national titles. His Wildcats won the NCAA championship in 2016 and 2018. Self, 59, directed the Jayhawks to titles in 2008 and 2022.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a year ‘Nova Nation will never forget. An incredible season that included a Big East Conference title and making a March Madness Final Four run has ended with the retirement of head coach Jay Wright.
The unexpected retirement left fans and most of the sports world speechless on Wednesday night — and by Friday, Wright was holding his retirement press conference.
Wright says he didn’t feel like he was at his best during the past NCAA basketball season, despite leading his team to a Big East title and to the Final Four.
Neptune, a former Villanova assistant men's basketball coach, is succeeding the legendary Jay Wright, a 2021 Basketball Hall of Famer who won two national championships (in 2016 and '18) at Villanova. Wright compiled a 520-197 record (244-123 in the Big East Conference) during his 21...
VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) – Jay Wright did his best to keep his emotions attuned as he formally announced his retirement as Villanova’s basketball coach. He was joined by his successor, Kyle Neptune, Villanova President Father Peter Donohue, and ‘Nova athletic director Mark Jackson.
“Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat. Patti and I will be part of this community forever,” Wright said.
It was just a few weeks ago that the Villanova Wildcats were knocking on the doorstep of a third national championship under Wright, which left many jaws dropped when news broke of his retirement Wednesday night.
Typically unflappable in the spotlight, Jay Wright choked back tears several times as he discussed his sudden retirement at Villanova, saying he no longer had “the edge” he needed to continue coaching at a championship level. The 60-year-old Wright shocked college basketball this week with his retirement from...
Jay Wright set an almost impossibly high bar in his coaching career -- and nobody understands that better than the Big East coaches he is leaving behind as he heads off into retirement. With Wright announcing this week that he is retiring at 60, the mantle of Big East leadership...
