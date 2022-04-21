ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinnaminson, NJ

Boys Lacrosse: Dougherty nets 8 as Cedar Creek tops Cinnaminson

By Chris Nalwasky
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago

Kevin Dougherty scored eight goals with two assists and won nine faceoffs to help Cedar Creek down Cinnaminson, 14-5, in Egg Harbor City....

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Autism Awareness Challenge baseball recaps for Friday, April 22

Shane Kidder went 4-for-6 with seven RBI, four runs scored, a double, triple, and home run as Plainfield overpowered East Brunswick Tech 18-6 in the Autism Awareness Challenge. Jayden Whitaker finished 2-for-5 with four runs scored and Erick Rodriguez was 4-for-5 with two stolen bases for Plainfield (4-4), which won...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cinnaminson, NJ
Sports
City
Cinnaminson, NJ
City
Egg Harbor City, NJ
NJ.com

No. 3 Morristown holds off No. 13 Mountain Lakes, remains unbeaten - Girls lacrosse

Megan O’Brien’s five goals and an assist powered Morristown, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 13-8 victory over No. 13 Mountain Lakes in Mountain Lakes. Anna Rivetti scored three goals and Elizabeth Bozza added two goals and two assists for Morristown (6-0), which trailed 5-4 at halftime. Braeden Siverson, Anna Szporn and Cathleen Moran each contributed a goal and an assist. Olivia Licardi made six saves in the win.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 7 Ranney over Brick Memorial - Baseball recap

Brett Wehringer went 2-for-4 with three RBI to help Ranney, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, take n 8-3 win over Brick Memorial, in Brick. Ranney (10-1) went on a four-run rally in the third inning turn a 3-2 lead into a 7-2 lead. A.J. Garcia went 2-for-3 with...
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

North Brunswick over Sayreville - Boys lacrosse recap

Nathaniel Rosa scored four goals to lead North Brunswick to a victory on the road over Sayreville, 8-4. Joseph Whalen finished with two goals and two assists while Adyan Khondker tallied six assists for North Brunswick (7-3), which faced a 3-1 deficit after one before swinging the momentum and taking control of the remainder of the game.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 16 Howell defeats Freehold Township - Baseball recap

Daniel Furlong picked up the win as Howell, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Freehold Township 12-2 in five innings in Howell. Furlong allowed two earned runs on four hits, walked one and struck out five for Howell, which remained undefeated at 9-0. Thomas Strauch went 2-for-3 with...
HOWELL, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Dougherty
NJ.com

Girls lacrosse: Paul VI mounts 2nd-half rally for comeback win over Haddon Township

Hannah Exley scored six goals and assisted on another to lead Paul VI to a come-from-behind victory on the road over Haddon Township, 12-10. Ave Martin finished with five goals and one assist while Ava Calloway tallied four assists for Paul VI (3-3), which trailed by three at halftime before outscoring Haddon Township 8-3 in the second half to complete the comeback.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

No. 6 Rumson-Fair Haven defeats Neptune - Boys lacrosse recap

Connor Spagnuola recorded a hat trick as Rumson-Fair Haven, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Neptune 16-0 in Rumson. Aiden Stevenson finished with two goals and one assist and Jake Cahill scored twice for Rumson-Fair Haven (8-1). Matthew Casazza contributed one goal and four assists. Neptune is 0-8.
RUMSON, NJ
NJ.com

Spotswood over Bridgewater-Raritan - Softball recap

Ava Mormile went 3-for-4 with a run scored and was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts over six innings as Spotswood defeated Bridgewater-Raritan, 5-4, in Bridgewater. Gabby Diaz was 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBI for Spotswood (10-2), which jumped out to a 3-0 first inning lead. Hanna Brown went 2-for-4 with a run and a RBI, Jenn Pokropinski scored two runs and Karina Jennings went 2-for-4 with a RBI.
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cedar Creek#The Boys#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Morris Knolls over Morris Hills - Softball recap

Leah Kleczkowski struck out 11 and walked three over 4 2/3 innings to lead Morris Knolls to a 5-1 home win over Morris Hills in Rockaway. Morris Knolls (5-3) led 4-0 by the fourth inning. Jessica Arminio, Hannah Whitmore and Makayla Rady drove in a run each for Morris Knolls...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Dwight-Englewood over Paramus Catholic - Boys lacrosse recap

Achille Pompidou notched four goals while Maxwell Chow added three goals and four assists as Dwight-Englewood won on the road, 13-5, over Paramus Catholic. Jacob Schiffman tallied two goals and an assist while Lucas Angert struck twice for Dwight-Englewood (2-6), which scored five unanswered goals in the second period for a 6-3 advantage.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
194K+
Followers
104K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy