Boys Lacrosse: Dougherty nets 8 as Cedar Creek tops Cinnaminson
Kevin Dougherty scored eight goals with two assists and won nine faceoffs to help Cedar Creek down Cinnaminson, 14-5, in Egg Harbor City....www.nj.com
Kevin Dougherty scored eight goals with two assists and won nine faceoffs to help Cedar Creek down Cinnaminson, 14-5, in Egg Harbor City....www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0