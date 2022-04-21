Boys Lacrosse: Dougherty nets 8 as Cedar Creek tops Cinnaminson

Ava Mormile went 3-for-4 with a run scored and was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts over six innings as Spotswood defeated Bridgewater-Raritan, 5-4, in Bridgewater. Gabby Diaz was 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBI for Spotswood (10-2), which jumped out to a 3-0 first inning lead. Hanna Brown went 2-for-4 with a run and a RBI, Jenn Pokropinski scored two runs and Karina Jennings went 2-for-4 with a RBI.

