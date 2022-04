BERLIN HEIGHTS — The Edison Middle School Power of the Pen teams competed in the Northwest Regional Tournament and had a big day. The seventh-grade team placed 5th out of 26 teams. Individual honors were awarded to Elena Moore, who placed 2nd, and Annabelle Seville, who placed 8th. Both writers, as well as Ella Pennell, have advanced to the state competition. In addition, Elena Moore's story, "A Captain's Legacy" was awarded Best of the Round for Round 1.

EDISON, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO