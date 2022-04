SAN DIEGO — A first of a kind vending machine was unveiled at Torrey Pines High School Wednesday. The machine provides free feminine products. A start-up business called Dotstash is behind the machine in an effort to destigmatize the topic of menstruation. The founder of Dotstash told CBS 8 she came up with the idea after finding it difficult to access menstrual products in public spaces.

