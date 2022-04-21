SWAT operation underway at Kennewick residence after fatal situation at Kadlec ER

KENNEWICK, Wash. — One person is confirmed dead in an urgent situation that has drawn a wide-scale police presence from across the Tri-Cities area.

Live on KAPP-KVEW Local News, Lt. Jason Kiel of the Kennewick Police Department confirmed that a male suspect arrived at the Kadlec Freestanding Emergency Room at 3290 W 19th Ave in Kennewick—just off of S.R. 395—around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday night.

At the time of this publishing, KAPP-KVEW has reason to believe the gunshot victim suffered a wound to the face.

Lt. Kiel later confirmed that the suspect vehicle was driven to a local hospital. The driver then allegedly jumped into a second vehicle being driven by a woman with a five-year-old child and a firearm inside.

KPD officers identified these vehicles as suspicious shortly after launching their search. The second car was located in the area of S Washington St & E 5th Ave in Kennewick while the other remains at the hospital. Authorities believe the gunshot victim could be inside the car.

Police officers allegedly observed one occupant of the vehicle run inside of a house at the scene. A widescale police presence, including K9 units and the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team, remains at the residence.

This is being investigated as an isolated incident, meaning KPD officials do not believe there is a present danger to the public. However, they will remain at the crime scene into the evening to investigate and learn more about the circumstances leading up to this point.

Lt. Kiel says that several people have already been brought into custody as a result of this incident.

The motivation behind this deadly situation is unclear, but the Kennewick police will look into it as part of a death investigation.

Armed crews from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the crime scene to assist around 6:30 p.m. with a SWAT operation underway.

KAPP-KVEW crews observed local law enforcement surrounding the residence shortly after.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further details are made public.

