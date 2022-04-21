Wallington over Lodi Immaculate- Softball recap
Morgan Gurdak doubled and drove in two runs to lead Wallington to a 4-3 win over Lodi Immaculate in Wallington. Anelise Worrell-O’Keefe went 2-for-3 with a double and...www.nj.com
Morgan Gurdak doubled and drove in two runs to lead Wallington to a 4-3 win over Lodi Immaculate in Wallington. Anelise Worrell-O’Keefe went 2-for-3 with a double and...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0