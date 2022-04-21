ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallington, NJ

Wallington over Lodi Immaculate- Softball recap

By Mike Gurnis
 2 days ago
Morgan Gurdak doubled and drove in two runs to lead Wallington to a 4-3 win over Lodi Immaculate in Wallington. Anelise Worrell-O’Keefe went 2-for-3 with a double and...

No. 16 Howell defeats Freehold Township - Baseball recap

Daniel Furlong picked up the win as Howell, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Freehold Township 12-2 in five innings in Howell. Furlong allowed two earned runs on four hits, walked one and struck out five for Howell, which remained undefeated at 9-0. Thomas Strauch went 2-for-3 with...
HOWELL, NJ
Seton Hall Prep over West Essex - Baseball recap

Justin Shadek tossed five scoreless innings, striking out six while allowing three hits, two walks and a hit batsman in Seton Hall Prep’s 9-0 victory over West Essex in North Caldwell. Ryan Sprock (2-for-4), opened the scoring for Seton Hall Prep (7-3) with a two-run home run in the...
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
Autism Awareness Challenge baseball recaps for Friday, April 22

Shane Kidder went 4-for-6 with seven RBI, four runs scored, a double, triple, and home run as Plainfield overpowered East Brunswick Tech 18-6 in the Autism Awareness Challenge. Jayden Whitaker finished 2-for-5 with four runs scored and Erick Rodriguez was 4-for-5 with two stolen bases for Plainfield (4-4), which won...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
No. 7 Ranney over Brick Memorial - Baseball recap

Brett Wehringer went 2-for-4 with three RBI to help Ranney, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, take n 8-3 win over Brick Memorial, in Brick. Ranney (10-1) went on a four-run rally in the third inning turn a 3-2 lead into a 7-2 lead. A.J. Garcia went 2-for-3 with...
BRICK, NJ
No. 19 Old Tappan over Teaneck - Baseball recap

Alex Kranzler went 3-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored as Old Tappan, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Teaneck 12-6 in six innings at Old Tappan. Elan Ofeck finished with a double, two RBI and one run scored. Dylan Mazzilli had one RBI and James Keating scored twice for Old Tappan (8-2).
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
Softball: Holy Angels over Old Tappan

Holy Angels scored six runs in the second inning and held on for an 11-9 win over Old Tappan on Thursday in Demarest. Holy Angels led 6-0 after two innings and 9-3 after four, but Old Tappan tied it at 9-9 with two in the fifth and four in the sixth. Holy Angels had two runs in the bottom of the sixth for what became the winning margin.
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
No. 18 Ramapo over Mahwah - Softball recap

McKenna Lont and Jenna DeLuccia pitched a combined five-inning no-hitter, totaling four strikeouts and two walks to lead Ramapo, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a one-sided victory at home over Mahwah, 10-0, in five innings. Savannah Ring went 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and two...
MAHWAH, NJ
Softball
Sports
Maple Shade over Palmyra - Softball recap

Ariyana Bennett Bates went 3-for-5 with two triples and three RBI to help Maple Shade take a 13-12 win over Palmyra, in Palmyra. Maple Shade (3-4) fought back from a 5-1 second inning deficit and led 12-10 heading to the seventh inning. Krista Jacoby hit a double and drove in...
PALMYRA, NJ
Morris Knolls over Morris Hills - Softball recap

Leah Kleczkowski struck out 11 and walked three over 4 2/3 innings to lead Morris Knolls to a 5-1 home win over Morris Hills in Rockaway. Morris Knolls (5-3) led 4-0 by the fourth inning. Jessica Arminio, Hannah Whitmore and Makayla Rady drove in a run each for Morris Knolls...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
Gloucester Catholic over Overbrook- Softball recap

Cambrie Todd and Zoie Mantzell each went 2-for-4 with two RBI to lead Gloucester Catholic to an 8-2 win over Overbrook in Sewell. Greta Wolf tripled and drove in two runs, while Emily McGinn had two hits and an RBI for Gloucester Catholic (5-1). Adrianna Green pitched and gave up one run on two hits, struck out 13, and walked one over five innings of work.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Dickinson over Hoboken - Baseball recap

Gabriel Rivera went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBI to lead Dickinson to a victory at home over Hoboken, 9-3. Diego Moran struck out 10 and walked three, allowing four hits and three runs (two unearned) over six innings on the mound for Dickinson (6-2), which jumped out to an early lead by scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Glen Ridge defeats Verona - Baseball recap

Tyler Johnson went 2-3 with two RBI for Glen Ridge in its 4-3 walk-off win over Glenn Ridge in Glen Ridge. Glen Ridge (5-5) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning before Verona (5-3) tied things up in the second. The two teams went into the seventh tied at three before Glen Ride scored the deciding run.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
Voorhees shuts out Franklin - Baseball recap

Chris Quartuccio scattered six hits in seven innings while striking out seven and walking three as Voorhees won on the road, 4-0, over Franklin. Quartuccio and Will Ripke each went 2-for-2 with an RBI for Voorhees (7-1), which finished with eight hits on the day. Jeff Manning and Cam Levchik...
FRANKLIN, NJ
