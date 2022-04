US Air Force Veteran / Worked at Skillman Training School for Boys. Robert J. “Buddy” Petersen, died on Sunday, March 20 with his family by his side. Born on August 15, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA, he resided in Hopewell since his early childhood. He graduated from Princeton High School, Class of 1949, and was a veteran of the US Air Force, 141st Fighter Bomber Squadron during the Korean Conflict (March 1951-Ocotober 1952).

