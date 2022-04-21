Another round of strong winds coming. Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, April 20th
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Lighter breezes today with another wind event expected Thursday. Wind Advisories have already been issued for the mountains, Southern Nye and Lincoln County for most of Thursday. The same storm system will also bring shower chances and a nearly 10 degrees cool down by Friday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 0