Las Vegas, NV

Another round of strong winds coming. Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, April 20th

 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Lighter breezes today with another wind event expected Thursday. Wind Advisories have already been issued for the mountains, Southern Nye and Lincoln County for most of Thursday. The same storm system will also bring shower chances and a nearly 10 degrees cool down by Friday.

