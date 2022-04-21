ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

New receiving corps leads to refreshed look for Chiefs offense

By Jacob Lang News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2StAVz_0fFNBONr00

As the Chiefs have begun their offseason program this week, one thing has become clear.

Next season’s offense will look different from year’s past.

With a new supporting cast set to join mainstays Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, head coach Andy Reid said while the team may look different, he expects production to remain the same.

“What we normally do on this is we try to play to the players’ strengths the best we can,” Reid said Monday as the team began the offseason program, “so we’ll see with some of the new guys, see what they can do. And then we’ll work around that.”

A new offensive identity has been expected since the Chiefs traded All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill last month, but the offensive overhaul has been in motion since before then.

Three days prior to the Hill trade, the Chiefs signed Pro Bowl receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster averaged five touchdowns a year in his five seasons with the Steelers and topped out at 1,426 yards on 111 receptions in his career-best 2018 season.

While he has the upside of a No. 1 receiver, Smith-Schuster is coming off the worst season of his career statistically, being limited to five games due to injury.

The Chiefs’ second significant addition to the receivers room came the day after the Hill trade, when Marquez Valdes-Scantling pledged to come to Kansas City. Valdes-Scantling spent the first four seasons of his career catching passes from back-to-back reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Since entering the league in 2018, Valdes-Scantling has been regarded as one of the top deep threats in the NFL. His 17.5 yards per catch average is good for fourth-best in the league in that span.

While Smith-Schuster and Valdes-Scantling keep up what’s become the Chiefs’ norm of speedy receivers, Mahomes said they possess something that hasn’t been seen in KC in recent seasons’ receiving corps- size.

“To have big, physical receivers that can still run and still catch the ball over the top, there have been balls that I’ve thrown out there during routes on air, I’ve thrown it high thinking it was an overthrow and those guys are catching it easy,” Mahomes said. “Having that size, I think will be different. I’m excited for it and I think it will be something that will be useful for us during the season.”

While the Chiefs have had as good of physical talent that the league has seen over the last several seasons, Mahomes said it’s their chemistry that’s led them to be so successful.

Mahomes has been working out with teammates in his home state of Texas this week, as he said they look to build some of that chemistry that’s been present in the team’s recent success.

“We’ll get to go back to the basics, learn it from there and then evolve as the season goes on,” Mahomes said. “We’ll definitely have different things; we’re always evolving as an offense and changing. I think having this good of a receiving room with everybody that can go out there and make plays, it will be great competition. I think it will help us in the long run.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Make Decision On Tom Brady’s Contract: Fans React

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made an interesting decision regarding Tom Brady’s contract. According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team restructured his contract. The move will save the team $9 million in cap space and ensure that Brady is a free agent after the 2022 season.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
TMZ.com

Dwayne Haskins' Wife Emotional At QB's Memorial, Releases Dove At Ceremony

1:06 PM PT -- Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, was visibly emotional at the former NFL player's memorial Friday ... in tears over her husband's casket as pallbearers removed it from the church. The scene was extremely somber ... Kalabrya was seen wiping away tears throughout the ceremony after reportedly saying...
NFL
WVNews

Watson's arrival has Browns eyeing help in draft for new QB

44. CLEVELAND BROWNS (8-9) LAST SEASON: Perhaps the NFL's most disappointing team, the Browns fell way short of expectations after making the playoffs in coach Kevin Stefanski's first season. Quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a left shoulder injury in Week 2 and never got untracked. He's on the trading block following the team's stunning acquisition of Deshaun Watson from Houston. Cleveland's offense lacked firepower — running back Kareem Hunt's injury and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr'.s messy release made things worse — and the unit didn't score enough to complement a defense that played well despite new faces.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
ABC News

It Ain't The Saints (Or The Colts)

I refuse to be hoodwinked. The Saints and Colts are both 8-0. Neither will win the Super Bowl. I am almost positive. I have been down this road before. People love to anoint passing teams that put up a ton of points (not that this is a negative). They like to believe that what looks good is what wins, no matter how many times that theory is rebuked. Sometimes it is true but that is the exception rather than the rule. The two specific examples I can cite off hand are the Rams and Colts. In both cases, the offense wasn't alone. The Rams actually had a top five defense that year and the year the Colts won they had their best defense and just happened to draw Rex Grossman in the Super Bowl. I take nothing away from the Saints (they have slaughtered some good teams) or the Colts, they are both contenders. But I'd be surprised if either took the whole thing (Is it possible for the man-love for Drew Brees and Peyton Manning to get any stronger?).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

NFL Draft, Tyreek Hill, Tyrann Mathieu, more: KC Chiefs GM addresses all the hot topics

One of the most anticipated Chiefs news conferences of the year — general manager Brett Veach’s annual pre-draft session — went down on Friday. He provided a few insights about the team’s direction in the April 28-30 NFL Draft, a selection process that the Chiefs enter flush with 12 picks. Veach also addressed publicly, for the first time, the Tyreek Hill trade, as well as the organization’s decision to not re-sign star safety Tyrann Mathieu.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#New Guys#American Football#Tyreek Hill#Pro Bowl#Juju Smith Schuster#Steelers
FanSided

Chiefs: 3 targets not named Deebo Samuel KC can add for Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs are not likely to get Deebo Samuel, so if they want to get Patrick Mahomes another wide receiver, they must turn their attention to the 2022 NFL Draft. With the 2022 NFL Draft only a few days away, the Kansas City Chiefs will have plenty of opportunities to get quarterback Patrick Mahomes a wide receiver without giving up the farm for a player like Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
St. Joseph News-Press

Chiefs GM Veach notes 'flexibility' and 'intent' to build through the draft

Time is of the essence for Brett Veach. Coming off the team’s AFC Championship loss that epitomized a season riddled with miscues, he’s tasked with filling in major voids this offseason. Tyrann Mathieu and Tyreek Hill are no longer Chiefs for one reason or another. In come the likes of safety Justin Reid and wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and a sudden need for excess hyphens to sow on the back of jerseys.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
584
Followers
86
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy