New receiving corps leads to refreshed look for Chiefs offense

As the Chiefs have begun their offseason program this week, one thing has become clear.

Next season’s offense will look different from year’s past.

With a new supporting cast set to join mainstays Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, head coach Andy Reid said while the team may look different, he expects production to remain the same.

“What we normally do on this is we try to play to the players’ strengths the best we can,” Reid said Monday as the team began the offseason program, “so we’ll see with some of the new guys, see what they can do. And then we’ll work around that.”

A new offensive identity has been expected since the Chiefs traded All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill last month, but the offensive overhaul has been in motion since before then.

Three days prior to the Hill trade, the Chiefs signed Pro Bowl receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster averaged five touchdowns a year in his five seasons with the Steelers and topped out at 1,426 yards on 111 receptions in his career-best 2018 season.

While he has the upside of a No. 1 receiver, Smith-Schuster is coming off the worst season of his career statistically, being limited to five games due to injury.

The Chiefs’ second significant addition to the receivers room came the day after the Hill trade, when Marquez Valdes-Scantling pledged to come to Kansas City. Valdes-Scantling spent the first four seasons of his career catching passes from back-to-back reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Since entering the league in 2018, Valdes-Scantling has been regarded as one of the top deep threats in the NFL. His 17.5 yards per catch average is good for fourth-best in the league in that span.

While Smith-Schuster and Valdes-Scantling keep up what’s become the Chiefs’ norm of speedy receivers, Mahomes said they possess something that hasn’t been seen in KC in recent seasons’ receiving corps- size.

“To have big, physical receivers that can still run and still catch the ball over the top, there have been balls that I’ve thrown out there during routes on air, I’ve thrown it high thinking it was an overthrow and those guys are catching it easy,” Mahomes said. “Having that size, I think will be different. I’m excited for it and I think it will be something that will be useful for us during the season.”

While the Chiefs have had as good of physical talent that the league has seen over the last several seasons, Mahomes said it’s their chemistry that’s led them to be so successful.

Mahomes has been working out with teammates in his home state of Texas this week, as he said they look to build some of that chemistry that’s been present in the team’s recent success.

“We’ll get to go back to the basics, learn it from there and then evolve as the season goes on,” Mahomes said. “We’ll definitely have different things; we’re always evolving as an offense and changing. I think having this good of a receiving room with everybody that can go out there and make plays, it will be great competition. I think it will help us in the long run.”