SDSU celebrates groundbreaking for new river front park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's a jammed packed weekend San Diego, so it's a perfect excuse to get out and explore. At the San Diego Comic Fest you'll find an extensive and eclectic program with things for every fan to enjoy. Plus, after a COVID-induced absence, EarthFair is back in Balboa Park!
The source of your power might be about to get a little greener. San Diego's new community power program is rolling out, promising more renewable energy. "San Diego Community Power is our region's newest renewable energy provider," said Cody Hooven, the COO of SDCP. In March, people in La Mesa...
SAN DIEGO — San Diegans across the county reported feeling an earthquake around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. USGS is reporting a 4.6 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Mexico near Ensenada. Many San Diegans have called CBS 8 saying they felt the earthquake. So far, the earthquake shook the...
EL CAJON, Calif. — CBS 8 viewers in El Cajon reached out to us about what’s going on near 2nd Street next to Interstate 8. They sent pictures of trash and garbage all over the embankment by the Forrester Creek stormwater channel. “Yea, it’s gotten really bad. They...
It’s an international environmental nightmare that will take years and billions of dollars to fix. In the meantime, an Imperial Beach-based environmental group is spending thousands to stop some of the trash that flows from Tijuana into San Diego County every time it rains. “The water brings this mess,”...
SAN DIEGO — From armrests in the middle of benches to large rocks added underneath bridges and along sidewalks, some homeless advocates in San Diego call these designs "hostile architecture" or anti-homeless. In Hillcrest along University Avenue, it's not hard to spot a metal bench at MTS bus stops...
SAN DIEGO — As San Diegans continue to feel the strains of expensive housing, a new study confirms that rent prices across the county have dramatically increased in the past year. According to Rent.com, studio apartments saw the biggest jump, going up 21%. “It's insane…it's crazy,” said Brittny Brown,...
The additions to Carlsbad's Calavera Hills Community Park in the northeast part of the North County city are now complete. "Driving by, you can't help but notice these blue and yellow sails, these bright blue shade sails," Carlsbad Councilwoman Teresa Acosta said. "This came as a result of the community input and the community requests."
El Cajon city crews Tuesday began a $2.8 million restoration project of Broadway Creek intended to repair the creek’s existing erosion and prevent future flood and erosion conditions. Construction of the project will require the closure of Ballantyne Street between Hart Drive and Broadway for about two months. The...
The San Diego County Fair’s 2022 “pay to play” model requires artists who wish to perform at this year’s event to pay a $25 processing fee for their applications to be considered. On the other end, there will be no payment to most of the artists for the actual performances. In essence, this scenario becomes “pay-to-play-and-not-get-paid.”
Point Loma Nazarene University, with its cliffside location and panoramic views, found itself featured by MLB.com for a “look inside America’s most scenic ballpark.”. Carroll B. Land Stadium, with the Pacific Ocean providing a backdrop in the outfield, has long been a campus point of pride, and has undergone changes to enhance the field for players and the view for spectators.
SAN DIEGO — A first of a kind vending machine was unveiled at Torrey Pines High School Wednesday. The machine provides free feminine products. A start-up business called Dotstash is behind the machine in an effort to destigmatize the topic of menstruation. The founder of Dotstash told CBS 8 she came up with the idea after finding it difficult to access menstrual products in public spaces.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - What an encore performance by Dos Pueblos junior pitcher Ryan Speshyock. He followed up his no-hitter last week with a 1-hit complete game shutout as DP defeated Santa Barbara 3-0. The win gives the Chargers sole possession of second place in the Channel League with 2...
San Diego is flush with green. In the past few years, fully legal recreational marijuana sales have transformed San Diego area dispensaries from back-alley operations to modern, hip and unique storefronts, with amazing selections of product. Though the county has dozens, these are the best places to buy cannabis and cannabis-related products in San Diego.
SouthWest Patient Group
Cannabis education without borders
San Ysidro
There is no other dispensary in San Diego County that has done more to further cannabis education than SWPG. Located a few hundred feet from the San Ysidro Mexican border, SWPG does an amazing job educating people in both Spanish...
