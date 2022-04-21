SDSU celebrates groundbreaking for new river front park

San Diego is flush with green. In the past few years, fully legal recreational marijuana sales have transformed San Diego area dispensaries from back-alley operations to modern, hip and unique storefronts, with amazing selections of product. Though the county has dozens, these are the best places to buy cannabis and cannabis-related products in San Diego. SouthWest Patient Group Cannabis education without borders San Ysidro There is no other dispensary in San Diego County that has done more to further cannabis education than SWPG. Located a few hundred feet from the San Ysidro Mexican border, SWPG does an amazing job educating people in both Spanish...

