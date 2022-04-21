ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

A protest in a small Sri Lankan town that quickly turned deadly

By Devjyot Ghoshal
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qzAXp_0fFNB4oa00
Shantha Wijerathne, uncle of K.D. Chaminda Lakshan, 41, who got caught up in the clash as he went to the petrol station at Rambukkana to fill his motorcycle on Tuesday amid the country's ongoing economic crisis, shows the picture of the deceased outside the morgue in Rambukkana, Sri Lanka, April 20, 2022. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File Photo

RAMBUKKANA, Sri Lanka, April 21 (Reuters) - When K.D. Chaminda Lakshan was wheeled into the Kegalle Teaching Hospital in central Sri Lanka around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the father of two was fighting for his life.

Hours earlier, the 41-year-old had been waiting outside a filling station in the nearby town of Rambukkana, when people angered by long queues for petrol clashed with police.

Lakshan was likely hit by live ammunition, which police said they used to scatter the demonstrators, and died later on Tuesday, the hospital's director Mihiri Priyangani told Reuters. read more

His was the first death during an unprecedented wave of unrest that has roiled Sri Lanka since last month, underlining the risk of more violence as the country faces its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in largely peaceful protests against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government, angered by shortages of essentials like medicine and fuel, lengthy power cuts and spiralling inflation.

Tourism has been decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic and soaring oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine have added to Sri Lanka's financial woes.

In Rambukkana, a small town of low-rise buildings surrounded by forested hills in the centre of the country, residents recounted how some people had lined up at a fuel station overnight to get petrol, but on Tuesday morning there was none.

"The shortage is causing frustration," said Kausala Desilva, 39, who runs a small restaurant near the station. "We weren't informed about when supplies would come."

The crisis is gnawing at middle-class households as well as poorer families, some of them already reeling from the pandemic.

Indika Priyantha Kumara, who runs a baking business, said that prices of eggs, butter, flour and sugar had gone up in recent weeks, and cooking gas had become scarce.

"Life has never been so difficult," said Kumara, who had a large bandage on his forehead covering an injury he said he sustained during the protests. "We can't live with these shortages."

'REASONABLE FORCE'

In separate statements on Wednesday, President Rajapaksa and his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, said that Sri Lankan police would carry out an impartial investigation into the incident at Rambukkana. read more

Police have said that their actions, including initially firing tear gas, were justified because protesters were attempting to set alight a fuel tanker that they had blocked at the railway crossing.

"According to the police officers who participated in the operation... they state that they used reasonable force according to the law," police spokesman Ajith Rohana told reporters on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, Reuters reporters saw rocks, tear gas canisters and bullet cases strewn across the ground near the scene.

Locals in Rambukkana said the protest that blocked the crossing had gone on for several hours without any violence, until the police fired tear gas and the crowd retaliated.

"It was very peaceful," said Kumara, "We didn't damage anything."

Video footage taken by a resident near the railway crossing seen by Reuters shows what he said were people arguing with a group of police at around 4:30 p.m. (1100 GMT) on Tuesday. Reuters could not independently verify the images.

By around 6 p.m., the Kegalle Teaching Hospital had started receiving casualties from Rambukkana, including Lakshan and three others with suspected gunshot wounds who are still in intensive care.

Priyangani, the medical director, said some had been wounded in the abdomen.

Outside their family home where dozens had gathered on Wednesday afternoon, Lakshan's daughter quietly wept as she remembered her father, a small businessman.

"My father was a very good person who loved to help other people," said Piumi Upekshika Lakshani, 19. "He never bothered or troubled anyone."

Additional reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe in Colombo; Editing by Mike Collett-White and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

New clashes over anti-immigration rally in Sweden

Swedish police said officers wounded three people Sunday in the eastern city of Norrkoping as demonstrators protested plans by a far-right group to burn copies of the Koran. He is visiting neighbourhoods with large Muslim populations where he wants to burn copies of the Koran.
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Bangladeshis protest Sweden far-right unrest, Al-Aqsa clash

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Thousands of members of an Islamist group rallied in Bangladesh’s capital on Friday to protest recent violence in Sweden involving an anti-Muslim far-right group and fresh clashes at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque. Protesters from the conservative Islami Andolon Bangladesh group, which supports the introduction...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Ousted Pakistani PM Khan demands fresh elections

LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistan’s ousted prime minister, Imran Khan, on Thursday demanded fresh elections amid political turmoil after a new government took over and warned it faces an enormous challenge to revive a battered economy. Khan along with his over 100 lawmakers in the lower house of the...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Loyalists turn on Sri Lanka PM as protest pressure grows

Sri Lanka's beleaguered prime minister came under increased pressure to step down on Saturday, as staunch allies broke ranks and backed street protests calling for resignations over a worsening economic crisis. Police and the military stepped up security in the central town of Rambukkana on Saturday for the funeral of 42-year-old Chaminda Lakshan, who was shot dead when police broke up a protest against spiralling fuel prices.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahinda Rajapaksa
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
BBC

Sri Lanka crisis: One killed after police fire live bullets at protesters

Outrage has erupted over the death of a Sri Lankan man who was killed when police fired live bullets at protesters, also injuring 14 others. Footage of police opening fire in the central town of Rambukkana has been widely shared on social media. Police said they used "minimum force" to...
WORLD
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sri Lankan#Government Of Sri Lanka#Protest
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Protests
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Fire mysteriously breaks out at Russian missile facility

A fire mysteriously broke out at a Russian military research facility on Thursday. Multiple videos shared on social media showed the fire at the Central Research Institute of the Aerospace Defense Forces in the city of Tver. The city is located about 111 miles from the Russian capital city of Moscow.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese police order residents to hand over passports ‘until after the pandemic’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in the central Chinese province of Hunan have ordered local residents to hand over their passports to police, promising to return them “when the pandemic is over,” amid a massive surge in people looking for ways to leave China or obtain overseas immigration status.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Reuters

Reuters

408K+
Followers
317K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy