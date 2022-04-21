Great Lady M. highlights LACF stakes schedule

One year after winning the Kentucky Derby via disqualification, trainer Brad Cox will try to win the Run for the Roses in a more conventional manner when he sends out three horses in the 2022 Kentucky Derby. Last year, Cox's Mandaloun crossed the finish line second behind Medina Spirit. However, the latter failed a postrace drug test and, after several months of legal wrangling, was disqualified, making Mandaloun the winner. This year, Cox will saddle three long shots in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field: Zozos (20-1), Cyberknife (22-1) and Tawny Port (100-1). Louisiana Derby winner Epicenter is the 5-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. With a wide-open, 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.
