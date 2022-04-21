ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamitos, CA

Great Lady M. highlights LACF stakes schedule

Cover picture for the articleThree stakes – including a graded event – worth $425,000 highlight the Los Angeles County Fair meet at Los Alamitos. The 10-day season is scheduled to begin Friday, June 24 and continue through Sunday, July 10. Racing will be conducted Friday-Sunday opening weekend (June 24-26) and the final week (July 8-10)...

