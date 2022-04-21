ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door joint PPV set for June 26

By Ethan Renner
f4wonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Forbidden Door is wide open. A joint AEW-NJPW pay-per-view is set for Sunday, June 26 at the United Center in Chicago. The announcement of AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door was made during tonight's AEW Dynamite episode after being hyped for the past week on AEW programming. AEW president...

www.f4wonline.com


