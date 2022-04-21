China's CATL says unit wins Jiangxi lithium mining rights for $135 mln

BEIJING, April 21 (Reuters) - China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) said on Thursday a subsidiary had won the rights to a lithium mine in the country’s southern Jiangxi province for 865 million yuan ($134.76 million).

The mine will supply a new lithium battery production and manufacturing base in Yichun, which CATL agreed to build with the local government last year, the company said in a Wechat post. ($1 = 6.4188 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)