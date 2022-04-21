ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

China's CATL says unit wins Jiangxi lithium mining rights for $135 mln

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

BEIJING, April 21 (Reuters) - China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) said on Thursday a subsidiary had won the rights to a lithium mine in the country’s southern Jiangxi province for 865 million yuan ($134.76 million).

The mine will supply a new lithium battery production and manufacturing base in Yichun, which CATL agreed to build with the local government last year, the company said in a Wechat post. ($1 = 6.4188 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands US stop dealing with Taiwan; launches war drills as 6 US lawmakers visit

China launched war drills around Taiwan and demanded U.S. officials stop interacting with Taiwan after six U.S. lawmakers made a surprise visit to the island this week. On Thursday, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen shared a photo welcoming Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Richard Burr (R-NC), Rob Portman (R-OH), Ben Sasse (R-KS) and Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX).
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Taiwan Is Part of China, Beijing Tells U.S

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Taiwan is a part of China and no one can change that, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said on Wednesday during a rare phone call with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, according to a statement from Beijing. "If the Taiwan issue were not handled properly, it...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Lithium Battery#Yuan#Catl#Wechat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese police order residents to hand over passports ‘until after the pandemic’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in the central Chinese province of Hunan have ordered local residents to hand over their passports to police, promising to return them “when the pandemic is over,” amid a massive surge in people looking for ways to leave China or obtain overseas immigration status.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Benzinga

Elon Musk's SpaceX Fast Response To A Russian Attack Recognized As 'Eye-Watering' By US Military Official

SpaceX reacted to a Russian attack against its infrastructure with such speed and efficacy that a U.S military official described it as an "eye-watering" accomplishment. What Happened: As Benzinga reported in late March, SpaceX's Starlink communications drones are being leveraged by Ukraine's military to control drones and strike against Russian invaders from afar. When the Russians started jamming the signal of its satellite network, SpaceX adapted fast and came back online the next day, making the attack ineffective, military news outlet C4ISRNET reported on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

U.S. warns of response to any permanent China military presence in Solomons

SYDNEY/WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - A senior-level U.S. delegation met the Solomon Islands' leader on Friday and warned that Washington would have "significant concerns and respond accordingly" to any steps to establish a permanent Chinese military presence in the Pacific island nation. A White House statement said Solomon Islands Prime...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

NZ, Japan boost security ties amid Russia, China concerns

TOKYO (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, agreed on Thursday to strengthen the partnership in defense, trade and climate between their nations, including the beginning of formal talks toward a military information sharing agreement. Ardern is in Japan on a three-day...
INDIA
BBC

Solomon Islands: China deal in Pacific stokes Australian fears

Australia, New Zealand and the US have raised concerns on security in the Pacific, after China signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands. The deal was signed this week, fuelling fears China may seek to build a naval base in the Pacific nation. The Solomon Islands had rebuffed last...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

408K+
Followers
317K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy