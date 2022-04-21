ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Two Thread

By Adam Paris
Brew Hoop
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to send the Chicago Bulls heading back to their home arena on...

www.brewhoop.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Couldn’t Stop Laughing At What Charles Barkley Said: “When A Guy Is Banging You, You Spin Off Of Him.”

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have made a career off of making fun of each other since their playing days. Since Shaquille O'Neal joined Inside The NBA on TNT, the two former MVPs have constantly poked fun at each other while discussing basketball. The dynamic and the rapport the two legends have with each other is one of the many reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is one of the most entertaining basketball shows on the air today.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
City
Milwaukee, WI
The Spun

Video: Wild Brawl In Double-A Minor League Game

Fans attending tonight’s Double-A matchup between the Portland Sea Dogs and Binghamton Rumble Ponies were treated to some old-fashioned basebrawl. In the bottom of the third inning, Binghamton starting pitcher Marcel Renteria hit Portland’s Tyreque Reed with a pitch. As Reed made his way down to first place, Renteria apparently said something to him that he took umbrage to.
BINGHAMTON, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Hart Asked Dennis Rodman How Many Times He Was In Jail: "I'd Say Over 100."

Dennis Rodman is one of the most one-of-a-kind personalities that the game of basketball has ever seen. His personality on the court is something people have seen, as Rodman won 5 championships on two different teams as one of the standout defensive players of his generation. Rodman off the court...
NBA
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers used 3 emojis in tweet to perfectly sum up Bucks routing Bulls in Game 3

Aaron Rodgers seemingly tweeted out his reaction to the Milwaukee Bucks blowing out the Chicago Bulls in Game 3. The Chicago Bulls earned their first playoff win since 2017 after they defeated the rival Milwaukee Bucks 114-110 in Game 2 to even up their first-round series. After the win, the Bulls’ official Twitter account decided to take some shots at Bucks minority owner and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Go Bucks#Espn#Bulls Game#The Milwaukee Bucks
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Missing WWE Star Returns, Turns Heel On SmackDown

Back, but with a twist. With so many wrestlers on its roster, WWE has to come up with some different ways to keep things interesting. That can be easier said than done, but sometimes the best way is to have someone flip from good to evil or vice versa. It is an idea that has worked for years and now it seems to have been done again by someone who has not been around that long.
WWE
WFRV Local 5

Bucks blow out Bulls in Game 3, regain control of series

CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) – Reeling coming off a loss and with one of their best players sidelined, the Milwaukee Bucks delivered just the sort of performance they needed. The defending NBA champions raced out to a big lead, making quick work of the Chicago Bulls. Grayson Allen made five 3-pointers and scored 22 points and […]
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Bulls can upset Bucks in first round after Game 2 win, Khris Middleton injury

The Chicago Bulls left the Fiserv Forum with a 114-110 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of their NBA Playoff first-round series. While the Bucks can surely bounce back from a close loss such as that one, it may be far more difficult for the team to recover from another blow they sustained on Wednesday night. All-Star forward Khris Middleton slipped on the court and suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee. The severity of the injury will be determined on Thursday, though it’s very possible that the Bucks will be without Middleton for the remainder of the series against the Bulls, which could be a huge break for Chicago. In fact, the Bulls can upset the Bucks in their first round series for several reasons. Here’s why.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 bold predictions for Game 3 vs. Bulls in first round of 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks lost more than just Game 2 against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. They also lost former All-Star forward Khris Middleton to a sprained MCL. Middleton has officially been ruled out for Games 3 and 4 in Chicago. The injury is likely to keep him out beyond that as well., as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski believes he will be out the rest of the series. That certainly complicates things for a Bucks squad looking to repeat as NBA Champions. Last year, the team was mostly healthy all the way through the playoffs. But that’s in part why it is so difficult to go back-to-back. You can never predict health.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
ClutchPoints

3 adjustments the Bulls must make after embarrassing Game 3 loss to Bucks

After such a promising Game 2 performance where they snatched a big win on the road, the Chicago Bulls came out flat in Game 3 on Friday and were absolutely pummeled by the Milwaukee Bucks, losing 111-81 on home court. Boos rained down at the United Center on DeMar DeRozan and Co. for their awful performance, which is certainly the last thing they wanted to hear in the fir playoff game in the Windy City since 2017.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

DeRozan scores 41, Bulls tie series with Bucks at 1-1

DeMar DeRozan scored a career playoff-high 41 points and the Chicago Bulls outlasted the Milwaukee Bucks 114-110 on Wednesday night in Game 2 to tie their Eastern Conference first-round series. Nikola Vucevic added 24 points and 13 rebounds, while Zach LaVine had 20 points as the Bulls beat the Bucks...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy